Aztec Group appoints new Head of U.S. Markets

Veteran alternative markets executive to lead Americas growth

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztec Group, a leading international fund and corporate services provider, has appointed a Head of U.S. Markets to lead its offering across North America.

Scott Kraemer has joined the fund administrator in its Philadelphia office, bringing vast experience across alternative markets in the Americas.



“The U.S. represents a huge opportunity for Aztec as the single biggest jurisdiction for private markets. I’m delighted to welcome Scott to lead the business in the U.S.,” said Aztec Group CEO Kathryn Purves.

“His experience not just in private equity, but across alternative asset classes more broadly, coupled with his knowledge of the Americas, will be invaluable as we look to accelerate our growth in this important market.”

Before joining Aztec, Kraemer’s most recent role was as Vistra’s Head of Alternative Investments for the Americas, which included New York, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, and the Cayman Islands.

“Aztec’s phenomenal growth is a testament to their excellent client service and the people who deliver it. I’m excited to be a part of that as we look to further expand on our footprint in the U.S., and to be joining a talented and growing team across Philadelphia and New York,” said Kraemer.

Aztec entered the U.S. with its first office in Philadelphia in 2021 and has grown strongly since then.

Kraemer’s arrival marks a pivotal moment in Aztec’s growth, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to significantly enhance its U.S. presence and drive innovation through substantial investments in technology, particularly in the areas of data and analytics.

Over the past year, Aztec Group has also expanded to Ireland and made substantial investments in AIFM while also strengthening teams serving the Real Assets and Private Credit asset classes – further expanding Aztec’s offering as a full-service fund and corporate services provider.

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure.

