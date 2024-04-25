Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visited the city of Aghdam

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, visited the city of Aghdam on April 25.

The heads of state were briefed on the city's master plan.

The Azerbaijani government is rebuilding Aghdam, a city entirely destroyed by Armenian armed forces. The new city is under construction with a focus on modern urban planning solutions. The restoration plan for Aghdam also considers the city's tourism potential, with the development of corresponding infrastructure. To this end, the "Agdam City Hotel" and "Hilton Garden Inn" projects are underway. The city will also feature a complex of Occupation and Victory museums. This complex will start with the Occupation Museum and end with the Victory Museum, with a Memorial Garden in between. The site will retain some of the original ruins to preserve historical context, serving as a witness to Armenian vandalism and occupation history, thus ensuring that Aghdam's 30-year tragic story is not forgotten by future generations.

Moreover, a 960-seat secondary education school will be constructed in the city center, and the Mugham Center will consist of single-story and double-story blocks.

A 5-hectare area has been allocated for Central Park, which is divided into four zones to provide various facilities for visitors to enjoy their leisure time.