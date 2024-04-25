Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 23.1% and 24.6%, respectively, over first quarter of 2023;
  • An increase in tangible book value per share of $2.50 (15.7%) over the first quarter of 2023;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $95.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from December 31, 2023;
  • Net growth in loans of $49.1 million (or 5.3% annualized) from December 31, 2023; and
  • The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 15, 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2024 net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am very pleased with our first quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet with loans up 5.3% and core deposits up 9.0%. We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.30% from 3.26% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. Expenses continue to be well managed. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (23%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going addition of talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these positive growth trends for the balance of this year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2023.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to an expense of $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4.6% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.30% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the year-ago period, and 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.91 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.70 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million in the comparable prior year period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.7 million and $0.7 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended
  3/31/2024   3/31/2023
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:      
Revenue, net $ 2,219     $ 2,222  
Fair value change due to price   1,265       (635 )
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (759 )     (861 )
Total $ 2,725     $ 726  
               

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $31.0 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   3/31/2023
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 25     $ 28     $ 36  
Mortgage   4,620       6,425       5,536  
Installment   710       970       644  
Sub total   5,355       7,423       6,216  
Less - government guaranteed loans   1,665       2,191       2,330  
Total non-performing loans $ 3,690     $ 5,232     $ 3,886  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.11 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.09 %     0.11 %     0.09 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   1526.10 %     1044.69 %     1300.82 %
                       

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.7 million and $2.2 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2024 compared to 2023, is the result of a decrease in the provision on securities held to maturity that was partially offset by an increase in the provision on loans. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.22 million and $1.05 million in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $56.3 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.23 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $32.5 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.84 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023.  Deposits totaled $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $40.5 million from December 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $161.8 million at March 31, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $613.6 million at March 31, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $415.6 million at March 31, 2024, or 7.94% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $385.4 million at March 31, 2024, or $18.44 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 3/31/2024   12/31/2023   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.05 %   8.80 %   5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets 11.37 %   11.21 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.37 %   11.21 %   8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 %   12.46 %   10.00 %
                 

At March 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.072 billion and $496.0 million, respectively. We also had approximately $811.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.9 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first three months of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 206213). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/312593309

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 265107). The replay will be available through May 3, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,646     $ 68,208  
Interest bearing deposits     120,198       101,573  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     161,844       169,781  
Securities available for sale     613,620       679,350  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $311,013 at March 31, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)     349,957       353,988  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     16,821       16,821  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value     8,935       12,063  
Loans        
Commercial     1,735,284       1,679,731  
Mortgage     1,490,441       1,485,872  
Installment     614,240       625,298  
Total Loans     3,839,965       3,790,901  
Allowance for credit losses     (56,313 )     (54,658 )
Net Loans     3,783,652       3,736,243  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net     1,059       569  
Property and equipment, net     34,587       35,523  
Bank-owned life insurance     53,633       54,341  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value     43,577       42,243  
Other intangibles     1,875       2,004  
Goodwill     28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets     133,395       132,500  
Total Assets   $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,034,605     $ 1,076,093  
Savings and interest-bearing checking     1,935,451       1,905,701  
Reciprocal     893,643       832,020  
Time     570,130       524,325  
Brokered time     148,585       284,740  
Total Deposits     4,582,414       4,622,879  
Other borrowings     49,977       50,026  
Subordinated debt     39,529       39,510  
Subordinated debentures     39,745       39,728  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     104,020       107,134  
Total Liabilities     4,815,685       4,859,277  
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,903,677 shares at March 31, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023     317,099       317,483  
Retained earnings     170,100       159,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (71,629 )     (72,142 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     415,570       404,449  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726  
                 

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
2024
   December 31,
2023
   March 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)
Interest Income   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans   $ 55,043     $ 54,333     $ 44,294  
Interest on securities            
Taxable     5,251       5,646       5,884  
Tax-exempt     3,391       3,434       3,083  
Other investments     1,441       1,948       675  
Total Interest Income     65,126       65,361       53,936  
Interest Expense            
Deposits     22,810       23,111       13,760  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures     2,119       2,139       1,735  
Total Interest Expense     24,929       25,250       15,495  
Net Interest Income     40,197       40,111       38,441  
Provision for credit losses     744       (617 )     2,160  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     39,453       40,728       36,281  
Non-interest Income            
Interchange income     3,151       3,336       3,205  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,872       3,061       2,857  
Net gains (losses) on assets            
Mortgage loans     1,364       1,961       1,256  
Securities available for sale     (269 )           (222 )
Mortgage loan servicing, net     2,725       (2,442 )     726  
Other     2,718       3,181       2,729  
Total Non-interest Income     12,561       9,097       10,551  
Non-interest Expense            
Compensation and employee benefits     20,770       19,049       19,339  
Data processing     3,255       2,909       2,991  
Occupancy, net     2,074       1,933       2,159  
Interchange expense     1,097       1,110       1,049  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     954       974       926  
FDIC deposit insurance     782       796       783  
Communications     615       535       668  
Loan and collection     512       456       578  
Advertising     491       879       495  
Legal and professional     486       585       607  
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments     (652 )     348       (475 )
Other     1,809       2,304       1,837  
Total Non-interest Expense     32,193       31,878       30,957  
Income Before Income Tax     19,821       17,947       15,875  
Income tax expense     3,830       4,204       2,884  
Net Income   $ 15,991     $ 13,743     $ 12,991  
Net Income Per Common Share            
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.62  
Diluted   $ 0.76     $ 0.65     $ 0.61  
                         

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 40,197     $ 40,111     $ 39,427     $ 38,350     $ 38,441  
Provision for credit losses   744       (617 )     1,350       3,317       2,160  
Non-interest income   12,561       9,097       15,611       15,417       10,551  
Non-interest expense   32,193       31,878       32,036       32,248       30,957  
Income before income tax   19,821       17,947       21,652       18,202       15,875  
Income tax expense   3,830       4,204       4,109       3,412       2,884  
Net income $ 15,991     $ 13,743     $ 17,543     $ 14,790     $ 12,991  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 0.70     $ 0.62  
Diluted earnings per share   0.76       0.65       0.83       0.70       0.61  
Cash dividend per share   0.24       0.23       0.23       0.23       0.23  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,877,067       20,840,680       20,922,431       21,040,349       21,103,831  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,079,607       21,049,030       21,114,445       21,222,535       21,296,980  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.24 %     1.04 %     1.34 %     1.18 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity   15.95       14.36       18.68       16.29       14.77  
Efficiency ratio (1)   60.26       64.27       57.52       59.26       62.07  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                  
Interest income   5.34 %     5.29 %     5.10 %     4.89 %     4.66 %
Interest expense   2.04       2.03       1.87       1.65       1.34  
Net interest income   3.30       3.26       3.23       3.24       3.32  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,810,526     $ 3,764,752     $ 3,694,534     $ 3,567,920     $ 3,494,169  
Securities   999,140       1,027,240       1,071,211       1,111,670       1,146,075  
Total earning assets   4,910,669       4,928,697       4,892,208       4,763,295       4,696,786  
Total assets   5,201,452       5,233,666       5,192,114       5,044,746       4,988,440  
Deposits   4,561,645       4,612,797       4,577,796       4,447,843       4,417,106  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,627,446       3,635,771       3,554,179       3,415,621       3,304,868  
Shareholders' equity   403,225       379,614       372,667       364,143       356,720  
                                       

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)

  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %     6.60 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   8.57       8.31       8.20       8.09       7.95  
Average equity to average assets   7.75       7.25       7.18       7.22       7.15  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   13.85       13.71       13.58       13.66       13.80  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.65       11.50       11.37       11.42       11.53  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   10.73       10.58       10.44       10.46       10.55  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.29       9.03       8.94       8.97       8.92  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91     $ 17.40  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   18.44       17.96       16.53       16.45       15.94  
Total shares outstanding   20,903,677       20,835,633       20,850,455       20,943,694       21,138,303  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 3,839,965     $ 3,790,901     $ 3,741,486     $ 3,631,114     $ 3,509,809  
Securities   963,577       1,033,338       1,043,540       1,092,703       1,137,103  
Total earning assets   4,949,496       4,954,696       4,884,720       4,830,185       4,860,696  
Total assets   5,231,255       5,263,726       5,200,018       5,135,564       5,138,934  
Deposits   4,582,414       4,622,879       4,585,612       4,487,636       4,544,749  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,677,060       3,676,050       3,573,187       3,501,280       3,481,511  
Shareholders' equity   415,570       404,449       374,998       375,162       367,714  

(2) March 31, 2024 are Preliminary.   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")        
         
Net interest income   $ 40,197     $ 38,441  
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment     180       288  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 40,377     $ 38,729  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)     3.28 %     3.29 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     3.30 %     3.32 %

(1) Annualized. 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162     $ 367,714  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,875       2,004       2,141       2,278       2,415  
Tangible common equity   385,395       374,145       344,557       344,584       336,999  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   65,831       66,344       86,507       74,712       75,013  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 451,226     $ 440,489     $ 431,064     $ 419,296     $ 412,012  
                   
Total assets $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726     $ 5,200,018     $ 5,135,564     $ 5,138,934  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,875       2,004       2,141       2,278       2,415  
Tangible assets   5,201,080       5,233,422       5,169,577       5,104,986       5,108,219  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   65,831       66,344       86,507       74,712       75,013  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,266,911     $ 5,299,766     $ 5,256,084     $ 5,179,698     $ 5,183,232  
                   
Common equity ratio   7.94 %     7.68 %     7.21 %     7.31 %     7.16 %
Tangible common equity ratio   7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %     6.60 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss   8.57 %     8.31 %     8.20 %     8.09 %     7.95 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162     $ 367,714  
Tangible common equity $ 385,395     $ 374,145     $ 344,557     $ 344,584     $ 336,999  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,904       20,836       20,850       20,944       21,138  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91     $ 17.40  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 18.44     $ 17.96     $ 16.53     $ 16.45     $ 15.94  

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.


