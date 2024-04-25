Tracy Culleton appointed Executive Director of Autism Speaks Canada

Toronto, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada, a national charity dedicated to creating an inclusive Canada for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan, announced the appointment of Tracy Culleton as its Executive Director. An extensive search was conducted by a search committee of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Culleton joins Autism Speaks Canada after a long and successful career in the nonprofit and retail sector. Most recently she worked at Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. She was instrumental in elevating the fundraising business by transforming traditional supporters into fully integrated strategic partnerships. She has held corporate leadership roles at Mattel, Hudson’s Bay Company, Sears, and Walmart. Her journey from spearheading corporate initiatives at major national retailers to making a profound impact in the nonprofit world underscores her dynamic approach to leadership.

Ms. Culleton is excited to join the Autism Speaks Canada family. She said, “I am humbled to join this incredible team. As I step into this new role, I am reminded of the profound importance of understanding, acceptance, and empowerment for individuals on the autism spectrum. I am committed to working alongside the autism community and passionate for driving social impact. I believe that purpose-driven efforts can foster shared value within communities and organizations.” Joshua Shymko, acting chair of the Autism Speaks Canada’s Board of Directors said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Tracy join Autism Speaks Canada as our Executive Director. Her deep understanding of investment in social purpose, collaboration, and success in achieving measurable outcomes makes her the ideal person to lead our mission forward. We are confident she will elevate the team and continue our impactful work on behalf of thousands of autistic people and their families across Canada.”

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tracy is an avid outdoor enthusiast. She enjoys hiking, kayaking, and practicing yoga. She has three daughters, three dogs and two cats. She loves exploring the scenic trails and lakes of the Kawarthas with her husband.

Ms. Culleton’s appointment is effective as of April 1, 2024, coordinated with the launch of the organization’s World Autism Month campaign. Autism Speaks Canada’s Board of Directors and leadership team is excited for Ms. Culleton to join the organization and remains committed to creating an inclusive Canada where autistic people are recognized, embraced, celebrated, and provided the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About Autism Speaks Canada

For nearly two decades, Autism Speaks Canada has been a leading source of information for the autism community. They advocate, support, and stand with autistic people at every stage of life. Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca/Fearless/

Follow @AutismSpeaksCanada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and @AutismSpeaksCan on X.

Attachment

Sarah Ahmed Autism Speaks Canada 6472417746 sarahahmed@autismspeakscan.ca