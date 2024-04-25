UNITY Biotechnology Announces Upcoming Presentations at the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Company will present two poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting being held on May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.



ARVO 2024 Presentation Details:

Title: Effect of Patient Baseline Characteristics on Response to UBX1325, a Novel Senolytic Candidate For Patients With DME: BEHOLD Phase 2 Study 48 weeks follow-up

Posterboard Number: B0103

Date & Time: Monday, May 6, 2024 at 8:30 – 10:15 a.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center

Presenter: Dante Joseph Pieramici, M.D., California Retina Consultants

Title: Senolytic drug candidate in wet AMD demonstrates benefit with Multifocal ERG testing

Posterboard Number: B0391

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 2:15 – 4:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center

Presenter: Raj K. Maturi, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute

Additional presentation details and abstracts are available on the ARVO 2024 website here.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke Comms

Katherine Smith

Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Joyce Allaire

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com