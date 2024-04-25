Concentrix Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Company recognized for diversified portfolio, use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for automation of processes, and investments in AI-based tools

NEWARK, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, announced today it has been named a Leader and Star Performer by global analyst firm Everest Group in its Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.



The assessment evaluates leading trust and safety providers that offer services designed to protect online platforms from bad actors and harmful content. The matrix measures market impact in the industry and analyzes their ability to deliver services successfully, highlighting each provider's key strengths and limitations. Among 27 leading trust and safety providers, Concentrix earned Star Performer positioning, based on year-over-year improvement on the matrix. The company was also one of two providers additionally named as a Leader because of its continued investment in technology solutions, such as AI-based tools and generative AI for detection and moderation automation, and its dedication to proactively serving the evolving needs of clients.



“The recent combination with Webhelp has enabled Concentrix to diversify its portfolio across buyer types, industries, and geographies. The combined entity now spans buyers of all sizes across all geographies,” says Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Concentrix has strengthened its delivery footprint by expanding to new locations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It has invested in new tools (such as an image distortion tool and an AI-based analytics tool) and augmented its proprietary tools (such as Proteus and Moderatus) for non-sensitive content moderation. It further continues to improve its capabilities by partnering with technology providers. These are some of the factors that have contributed to Concentrix strengthening its positioning as a Leader and being recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® 2024.”

Concentrix scored high across all criteria including market adoption, value delivered, vision and strategy, innovation and investments, scope of services, and delivery footprint, receiving a perfect score in the portfolio mix category. Cited as key strengths were the company’s diversified portfolio across buyer types, industries, and geographies; expanded coverage, which now includes consulting services for the escalation of sensitive workflows; the implementation of [the] automated trust and safety platform, Moderatus; and the investments in AI-based tools Concentrix has made to strengthen its trust and safety offerings.

“We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader and Star Performer for continuing to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in the trust and safety space,” said Paul Danter, Head of Trust and Safety at Concentrix. “Protecting the integrity of online experiences is critical to a brand’s reputation, and we are leading the future of the industry by setting a new level of brand protection standards. This acknowledgement speaks to our commitment to fostering a secure, safe online environment for all.”

Concentrix’ deep expertise in data, technology, and especially AI capabilities empower the company to continue improving and developing trust and safety tools and processes to better serve its people, clients, and communities. For more information on Concentrix’ trust and safety services, see the Everest Group report.

