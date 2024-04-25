Aligos Therapeutics Mourns the Passing of MASH Industry Leader Stephen A. Harrison, MD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, wishes to express its condolences on the recent passing of Stephen A. Harrison, MD., Col (Ret.), FAASLD, who served as a trusted advisor and the Principal Investigator for the Company’s ongoing Phase 2a HERALD study in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) subjects.



“On behalf of the entire Aligos team, we are deeply saddened by the news of Dr. Harrison’s passing,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Aligos Therapeutics. “Dr. Harrison’s immense contributions and passion for the MASH space paved the way for the first drug approval in MASH and his efforts in the field have led to numerous benefits for patients suffering from this disease. He was a delight to work with, learn from, and his expertise will be greatly missed. We send our deepest condolences to Dr. Harrison’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Thanks to Dr. Harrison’s expertise in designing and implementing HERALD, the study is continuing to enroll, dose subjects, and remains on track for the anticipated topline data readout in Q4 2024.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best-in-class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as hepatitis B and coronaviruses.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements, that the study, HERALD, is continuing to enroll, dose subjects and remains on track for anticipated topline data readout in Q4 2024. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, and the impact of global events and other macroeconomic conditions on the Aligos’ business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2024 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

