Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Expands Peyote Cultivation with the Successful Planting of 3,000 Seeds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE: MESC) ("Lophos" or the "Company") proudly announces a milestone accomplishment from its subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Specializing in the cultivation, research, and commercialization of peyote, the company has completed the propagation of an additional three thousand (3,000) seeds, marking a significant expansion of its cultivation efforts.



Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. completes the planting of 3,000 peyote seeds, signifying a significant expansion in cultivation efforts.



The milestone exceeds the initial target of 1,000 plants for 2024, positioning the company to meet growing market demand.



Health Canada's recent inclusion of peyote in the NHPID enables Lophos to provide peyote for product formulations, while adhering to rigorous quality and safety standards.



Expanding capacity to meet the projected demand for natural psychedelics for therapeutic purposes.



"The planting of these seeds marks a significant milestone in our cultivation efforts and positions us to surpass our initial inventory targets for 2024," commented Giselle Barona, QPIC of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. "With this expansion, we've surpassed our initial goal of 1,000 plants, allowing us to better meet the growing demand for our products and strengthen our market position."

Additionally, as Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. expands its cultivation efforts, it not only aims to meet the growing demand for peyote products but also underscores its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Through this initiative, the company seeks to ensure widespread access to high-quality, ethically sourced peyote, aligning with the evolving landscape of natural psychedelics for therapeutic use.

"With Health Canada's recent inclusion of peyote as a natural health product ingredient in the NHPID (Natural Health Product Ingredient Database), Lophos is strategically poised to provide the necessary peyote input for product formulations. Lophos upholds rigorous standards for quality and safety through its stringent product release specifications, which are harmonized with the standards of herbal medicines and leading pharmacopeias," stated Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.

"With the growing interest in natural psychedelics for therapeutic use, we're enhancing our capacity to meet the rising demand," continued Stawnyczy. "This planting initiative underscores our dedication to sustainability and ethical cultivation practices. By expanding our cultivation efforts, our aim is to ensure widespread access to high-quality, ethically sourced peyote."

Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), is a holdings company focused in the bioscience sector. Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc., stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of their operations.

