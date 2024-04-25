AssistRx Launches Advanced Access Anywhere to Expedite Access and Automate Enrollment at the Point of Pharmacy Claim

New digital intake solution drives patient access from within existing workflows

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today launched Advanced Access Anywhere (AAA), a first-of-its-kind solution designed to accelerate therapy initiation and automate patient support program enrollment at the point of the pharmacy claim. AssistRx developed the solution to address a market gap -- patients that are not enrolled into support programs or their only touchpoints with the brand are the point of prescription and dispense.



AAA automates eEnrollment and enables patient visibility at the point of pharmacy claim by leveraging the combination of AssistRx’s proprietary technology with its network of more than 61,000 pharmacies nationwide. With AAA, life sciences organizations can eliminate the enrollment form, accelerate speed to therapy and facilitate access from anywhere.

Seamlessly integrating within the pharmacy claim submission process, AAA meets healthcare providers (HCPs), pharmacies and patients where they are. AAA achieves rapid access in three easy steps:



HCP ePrescribes medication and provides Patient Services card Pharmacy submits claim, triggering eEnrollment and Advanced eServices Patient receives medication and support services



“Advanced Access Anywhere expands on our innovative digital intake strategies to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, establish greater visibility at the pharmacy claim and reduce lengthy access processes to a matter of minutes,” said AssistRx President and CEO Jeff Spafford. “With this new solution, AssistRx enables our life sciences partners to streamline and automate the outdated methods that inhibit patients from getting the medications they need when they need them.”

AAA is projected to process $3 billion in pharmacy benefit claims in 2024 through AssistRx’s network of 61,000+ specialty, mail order and retail pharmacies. For each claim, AAA can initiate eEnrollment and other Advanced eServices for consent, coverage, prior authorization services and financial assistance screening and enrollment – such as eConsent, Advanced Benefit Verification, Advanced Prior Authorization and Financial Assistance Access – in under seven seconds.

“Whether launching a new program or supporting established therapies dispensed at retail or specialty pharmacies, AAA delivers increased patient uptake, greater visibility and improved outcomes across the product spectrum,” said Spafford. “AAA achieves the scalability and visibility life sciences organizations need to differentiate their brands.”

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

