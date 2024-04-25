Tilray Brands Celebrates Epic 420 Weekend With Over 20,000 Fans Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a premier global leader in the cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods industry, celebrated 420 with an unprecedented display of community and craftsmanship, with over 20,000 guests attending Tilray’s 420 weekend events of vibrant festivals and environmental advocacy.



“As a company, we recognize the cultural significance of 420 and its impact on the cannabis industry. By celebrating this day across our brands, we not only honor the traditions of our consumers but also continue to push the boundaries of innovation and progress across both cannabis and craft beer industries,” said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray Brands. “Tilray Brands will continue to connect with consumers across the U.S. and international markets through more festivals, concerts, and events that bring together our passionate community. We will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners who share our values and vision and work towards creating meaningful experiences that are fun and that empower our consumers.”

SweetWater 420 Fest: Atlanta, Georgia

In Atlanta, SweetWater 420 Fest marked a triumphant return with a festival at Pullman Yards April 20-21, 2024. SweetWater’s iconic 420 Fest revived its heritage of live music, innovative craft beer, and environmental stewardship. With general admission integrating a $10 donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance, the festival raised over $100,000 for clean water initiatives, symbolizing SweetWater’s deep-rooted commitment to environmental advocacy. The event not only celebrated SweetWater's renowned brews but also featured an eclectic mix of music that resonated with a diverse audience, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and celebration. SweetWater 420 Fest focuses on what matters most: music, brews, community, and our environment.

Blue Point Brewing Company's Shakedown on Main Street: Patchogue, New York

In New York, Blue Point Brewing celebrated the 4th annual Shakedown on Main Street 420 Festival bigger than ever with live music from legendary artists including Shaggy, Bryce Vine, B.o.B., Shwayze and more. This vibrant arts and music festival captivated over 4,000 fans with electrifying performances, craft brews, 50+ local makers market, food trucks and more bolstering the local community and celebrating the cultural vibe.

Redhook Brewlab IPA Daze Celebration: Seattle, Washington

In Seattle, Redhook Brewery celebrated IPA Daze April 19th – 21st, with a celebration for hop lovers, featuring the debut of Redhook’s Big Juicy Ballard Imperial IPA. This gathering attracted thousands of enthusiasts, eager to sample over 20 different IPAs while enjoying munchie-inspired food specials and lively DJ performances.

10 Barrel Brewing Company and Tokyo Starfish's 420 West Bend Celebration: Bend, Oregon

In Oregon, 10 Barrel’s West Bend Pub was the scene of a festive 420 celebration in collaboration with Tokyo Starfish. The event saw over a thousand fans, who enjoyed live music, terpene-infused beers, and a creative DIY tie-dye station, encapsulating the spirit of 420 with a blend of fun and community connection.

Fans from across the nation celebrated 420 with Tilray Brands and we are excited to keep the momentum going. Stay tuned for more celebrations that embrace community and craft culture. Follow @Tilray on all social media platforms.

