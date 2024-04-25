Huntress and EY Announces Kyle Hanslovan of Huntress as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

COLUMBIA, Md., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Huntress today announced that Huntress CEO, Kyle Hanslovan, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.



Kyle was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“From day one, the Huntress team has poured sweat and blood into elevating SMBs—and MSPs who support them—above the cybersecurity poverty line. Today, 150,000+ companies sleep easier knowing their IT departments are powered by world-class technology and “ethical hackers” ready to wreck the cybercriminals who threaten them. As a billion-dollar company, we’re proud to stand by their side and expand our suite of fully managed products to wherever hackers pivot next,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 20 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company that combines the power of Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft 365, and science-backed Security Awareness Training, with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How companies defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects over 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .