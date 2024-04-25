Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,582 in the last 365 days.

Shareholder Capital Delivers Letter to Independent Members of the Board of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Reminds Vanda’s Board of Their Fiduciary Duties Given the Mishandling of Future Pak’s Offer to Acquire Vanda’s Underperforming and Undervalued Shares at an ~80-90% Premium

Expresses Serious Concerns Over Entrenchment, Misaligned Incentives, and Cronyism at Vanda, Including the CEO’s and His Family’s $46M+ in Disclosed Compensation Amidst $1B+ in Shareholder Value Destruction

Believes Vanda’s Board Must Explore Strategic Alternatives

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Capital LLC (together with its members and affiliates, “ShareCap”), a significant shareholder of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (“Vanda” or the “Company”) holding over 200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, announced today that they have delivered a letter to independent members of the Board of Directors of Vanda (the “Board”). The letter, which can be accessed below, calls on the Board to fulfill their fiduciary duties to Vanda’s shareholders given their complete disregard of a credible, fully-financed offer by Future Pak, LLC (“Future Pak”) to acquire Vanda at a 79.0-91.4% premium to its closing price on 4/16/24. ShareCap believes Vanda has long-ignored shareholders’ interests in favor of entrenchment, misaligned incentives, and cronyism, resulting in poor oversight and execution of the unknown and value-destructive strategy that has delivered extraordinary underperformance and extreme undervaluation. ShareCap calls on the Board to initiate a strategic alternatives process that, among the alternatives, reconsiders Future Pak’s offer.

PDF Link to Shareholder Capital Public Letter to Vanda Board

Media and Investor Contact
Jeremy Lichtman
(305) 283-5211
jeremy@shareholdercapital.com


You just read:

Shareholder Capital Delivers Letter to Independent Members of the Board of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more