Daxtra Acquires Leading Talent Acquisition Communications Hub PivotCX

RICHMOND, Va. and INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra, the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, has acquired PivotCX, a technology-based talent acquisition and HR communications hub. Based in Indianapolis, PivotCX has become part of the Daxtra Group, and its products will be rolled into the Daxtra suite of solutions. With Daxtra’s market-leading candidate insights and PivotCX’s differentiated approach to communications, the combined solution will deliver a powerful platform for talent acquisition teams, providing customers the opportunity to direct high-conversion candidate engagement more easily.



Daxtra’s global footprint and innovative AI-powered product suite are a natural match for the PivotCX Communications Hub. Through PivotCX’s innovative all-in-one talent acquisition communications hub, recruiters can engage in personalized conversations with all candidates and managers at the scale and speed required to meet their hiring needs. The addition of PivotCX’s solution to the Daxtra suite of solutions will enable recruiters to find the right candidates quickly, reach them in seconds and improve the engagement process for candidates and hiring managers alike. By measuring time to candidate engagement and conversion, the combination of Daxtra and PivotCX will empower recruiters to improve their response times—leading to a better candidate experience. Together, Daxtra and PivotCX will provide recruiters and HR professionals with a more streamlined, effective hiring process to address their recruitment needs.

Daxtra CEO Terry Baker commented, “Changing workplace trends have made providing great candidate experiences a crucial factor in the recruiting process. Daxtra and PivotCX share the mission of solving challenges for global talent acquisition teams, especially when it comes to reaching the right candidates quickly. Joining forces means our customers, current and future, will benefit from our combined focus on innovative solutions that build business value through better hiring practices.”

Howard Bates, CEO and co-founder of PivotCX, said, “We’re extremely excited to join the Daxtra Group, given their position as a global leader in recruitment software. Like PivotCX, Daxtra understands that a great candidate experience starts with a great recruiter experience, and our organizations are squarely focused on developing the solutions to make that happen. Our customers can look forward to more from Daxtra and PivotCX in the coming months."

The transaction closed on April 24, 2024. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

