Foxtron and Cerence Collaborate to Bring First-of-its-Kind Intuitive Interaction to Foxtron’s New Electric Vehicles in Taiwan

Foxtron leverages Cerence Assistant’s deep capabilities and language portfolio as it looks to expand in Taiwan and globally

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Foxtron, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, has selected Cerence to bring intuitive, voice-powered interaction to its new electric vehicles, bringing these features to drivers in Taiwan for the first time. With bilingual recognition in Taiwanese Mandarin and English, Foxtron’s new voice-powered experience will support the automakers’ expansion in Taiwan and globally.



Foxtron will deploy Cerence Assistant, the company’s full-stack audio and voice AI solution, including technologies ranging from noise reduction to conversational interaction. With this solution, customers will have voice-powered access to control key vehicle features and functions, including media, navigation, car controls, climate controls, and more. The system will support dual sound zones, meaning both drivers and passengers can benefit from the experience.

“At Foxtron, intuitive and intelligent software is core to the user experience in our vehicles,” said Adam Chen, Senior Vice President, Foxtron. “As we work to advance adoption of electric vehicles internationally, we are proud to partner with Cerence to leverage its industry-leading, AI-powered in-car assistant capabilities as the basis of the next generation of the Foxtron in-car experience.”

“We’re proud to partner with Foxtron to bring the power of voice interaction to drivers in Taiwan for the first time,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “As Foxtron leads the way in new EV innovation in the region, Cerence Assistant will be a central piece of the user experience, bringing intuitive, intelligent interaction that enhances safety productivity, and enjoyment on the road.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.