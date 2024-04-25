Submit Release
First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $47.5 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.80 compared to $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023, and $42.0 million and $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2023.   Net income and diluted earnings per common share, excluding non-core charges of $3.5 million incurred during the quarter, totaled $50.1 million and $0.85, respectively.
  • Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.25 percent.
  • Total loans declined $24.3 million, or 0.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, but increased $346.4 million, or 2.8 percent during the last twelve months when excluding the impact of a non-relationship commercial loan portfolio sale of $116.6 million that occurred during the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $63.1 million, or 1.7 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $181.3 million, or 1.2 percent during the last twelve months.
  • Net charge-offs totaled 7 basis points of average loans (annualized) compared to 10 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 37 basis points compared to 32 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 59.21 percent for the quarter and 57.03 percent excluding $3.5 million of non-core charges incurred during the quarter.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Given the length and severity of the inverted yield curve, we were pleased to see relative stabilization of our net interest margin during the quarter. Capital, liquidity, the allowance for credit losses and earnings are strong and supported share repurchase activity during the quarter of $30 million, as well as, the redemption of $40 million in sub-debt." Hardwick added, "Three of our four major technology initiatives have also been deployed to include in-branch account opening, consumer online and mobile upgrades, and a new Private Wealth platform."

First Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported first quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $47.5 million compared to $63.6 million during the same period in 2023.   Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.80 compared to the first quarter of 2023 result of $1.07 per share. The corporation incurred $3.5 million of non-core charges during the quarter including $1.1 million from an additional FDIC special assessment and $2.4 million of digital platform conversion costs.  

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.5 billion.   During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $346.4 million, or 2.8 percent and were offset by a non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million that occurred in the second quarter of 2023.   On a linked quarter basis, loans declined $24.3 million, or 0.8 percent annualized.

Investments securities, totaling $3.8 billion, decreased $273.8 million, or 6.7 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $27.8 million, or 2.9 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Total deposits equaled $14.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $181.3 million, or 1.2 percent, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $63.1 million, or 1.7 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.   During the quarter, customer deposits increased $87.3 million which was offset by a reduction in brokered deposits of $24.2 million. The loan to deposit ratio declined slightly to 83.9 percent at period end from 84.4 percent in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $204.7 million as of quarter-end, a decrease of $0.3 million from prior quarter.   Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $2.3 million. Provision expense for loans was recorded during the quarter of $2.0 million resulting in an ACL as a percent of loans of 1.64 percent.   Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $19.5 million remain unchanged from prior quarter.   Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of five basis points compared to 0.32 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, totaling $127.1 million for the quarter, declined $3.0 million, or 2.3 percent, compared to prior quarter and decreased $17.1 million, or 11.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023.   Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis totaling 3.10 percent, declined by six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreased 48 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023.   During the quarter, increased deposit costs and a continued change in deposit mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net-interest margin.

Noninterest income, totaling $26.6 million for the quarter, increased $0.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2023. Customer-related fees declined $1.2 million from prior quarter due to lower gains on sales of loans and derivative hedge fees.   Non-customer related fees increased $1.4 million from prior quarter primarily due to realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $11.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a decline in non-core charges and lower marketing spend.   Non-core charges incurred during the quarter totaled $3.5 million and included $1.1 million from an additional FDIC special assessment and $2.4 million of digital platform conversion costs.   Non-core charges recorded in the prior quarter totaled $12.7 million and included $4.3 million from an FDIC special assessment, $6.3 million of early retirement and severance costs, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.   

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.34 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.25 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.32 percent. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd109dbd75ba4d42a3ddae5a62b4e2a1)

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8p72e5ye) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 25, 2025.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,
    2024       2023  
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 100,514     $ 125,818  
Interest-bearing deposits   410,497       352,695  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000   3,783,574       4,057,389  
Loans held for sale   15,118       9,408  
Loans   12,465,582       12,241,461  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (204,681 )     (223,052 )
Net loans   12,260,901       12,018,409  
Premises and equipment   132,706       115,857  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,758       41,878  
Interest receivable   92,550       85,515  
Goodwill and other intangibles   737,144       745,647  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   306,028       309,090  
Other real estate owned   4,886       7,777  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   101,121       103,070  
Other assets   331,006       270,777  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,317,803     $ 18,243,330  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,338,364     $ 2,964,355  
Interest-bearing   12,546,220       11,738,932  
Total Deposits   14,884,584       14,703,287  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased         20  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   130,264       179,067  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   612,778       823,577  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   118,612       151,312  
Total Borrowings   861,654       1,153,976  
Interest payable   19,262       11,979  
Other liabilities   327,500       251,640  
Total Liabilities   16,093,000       16,120,882  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 58,564,819 and 59,257,051 shares   7,321       7,407  
Additional paid-in capital   1,208,447       1,231,532  
Retained earnings   1,181,939       1,057,298  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (198,029 )     (198,914 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,224,803       2,122,448  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,317,803     $ 18,243,330  
               


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,
    2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans receivable:      
Taxable $ 198,023     $ 172,353  
Tax-exempt   8,190       7,709  
Investment securities:      
Taxable   8,748       9,087  
Tax-exempt   13,611       16,070  
Deposits with financial institutions   6,493       637  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   835       542  
Total Interest Income   235,900       206,398  
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits   98,285       50,685  
Federal funds purchased         1,297  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   1,032       848  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   6,773       7,064  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,747       2,385  
Total Interest Expense   108,837       62,279  
NET INTEREST INCOME   127,063       144,119  
Provision for credit losses   2,000        
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   125,063       144,119  
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,907       7,359  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,200       7,862  
Card payment fees   4,500       5,172  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   3,254       2,399  
Derivative hedge fees   263       1,148  
Other customer fees   427       517  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   1,592       1,288  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (2 )     (1,571 )
Other income   497       823  
Total Noninterest Income   26,638       24,997  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES      
Salaries and employee benefits   58,293       57,459  
Net occupancy   7,312       7,259  
Equipment   6,226       6,126  
Marketing   1,198       1,309  
Outside data processing fees   6,889       6,113  
Printing and office supplies   353       383  
Intangible asset amortization   1,957       2,197  
FDIC assessments   4,287       1,396  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   534       (18 )
Professional and other outside services   3,952       3,698  
Other expenses   5,934       7,798  
Total Noninterest Expenses   96,935       93,720  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   54,766       75,396  
Income tax expense   6,825       11,317  
NET INCOME   47,941       64,079  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,472     $ 63,610  
Per Share Data:      
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.80     $ 1.07  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.80     $ 1.07  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34     $ 0.32  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,273       59,441  
               


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,
    2024       2023  
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 2,253     $ 225  
       
AVERAGE BALANCES:      
Total Assets $ 18,430,521     $ 18,022,195  
Total Loans   12,477,066       12,135,384  
Total Earning Assets   17,123,851       16,824,407  
Total Deposits   14,881,205       14,423,409  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,242,139       2,083,125  
       
FINANCIAL RATIOS:      
Return on Average Assets   1.04 %     1.42 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   8.47       12.21  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   13.21       19.82  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.91       93.35  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.64       1.82  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.07       0.01  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.17       11.56  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.65       5.06  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.55       1.48  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.10       3.58  
Efficiency Ratio   59.21       51.72  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.07     $ 22.93  
               


NONPERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Nonaccrual Loans $ 62,478     $ 53,580     $ 53,102     $ 69,240     $ 46,576  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   4,886       4,831       6,480       7,685       7,777  
Nonperforming Assets (NPA)   67,364       58,411       59,582       76,925       54,353  
90+ Days Delinquent   2,838       172       89       428       7,032  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 70,202     $ 58,583     $ 59,671     $ 77,353     $ 61,385  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 204,681     $ 204,934     $ 205,782     $ 221,147     $ 223,052  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs   2,253       3,148       20,365       1,905       225  
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.37 %     0.32 %     0.33 %     0.43 %     0.30 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.38 %     0.32 %     0.33 %     0.43 %     0.34 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.54 %     0.47 %     0.48 %     0.63 %     0.44 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.64 %     1.64 %     1.67 %     1.80 %     1.82 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.07 %     0.10 %     0.66 %     0.06 %     0.01 %
                                       


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 100,514     $ 112,649     $ 125,173     $ 108,975     $ 125,818  
Interest-bearing deposits   410,497       436,080       348,639       219,480       352,695  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   3,783,574       3,811,364       3,713,724       3,891,491       4,057,389  
Loans held for sale   15,118       18,934       30,972       27,297       9,408  
Loans   12,465,582       12,486,027       12,271,422       12,270,233       12,241,461  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (204,681 )     (204,934 )     (205,782 )     (221,147 )     (223,052 )
Net loans   12,260,901       12,281,093       12,065,640       12,049,086       12,018,409  
Premises and equipment   132,706       133,896       132,441       114,402       115,857  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,758       41,769       41,797       41,842       41,878  
Interest receivable   92,550       97,664       90,011       89,784       85,515  
Goodwill and other intangibles   737,144       739,101       741,283       743,465       745,647  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   306,028       306,301       306,106       307,020       309,090  
Other real estate owned   4,886       4,831       6,480       7,685       7,777  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   101,121       99,883       135,521       113,724       103,070  
Other assets   331,006       322,322       340,476       318,005       270,777  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887     $ 18,078,263     $ 18,032,256     $ 18,243,330  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,338,364     $ 2,500,062     $ 2,554,984     $ 2,636,017     $ 2,964,355  
Interest-bearing   12,546,220       12,321,391       12,091,592       11,945,138       11,738,932  
Total Deposits   14,884,584       14,821,453       14,646,576       14,581,155       14,703,287  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased                           20  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   130,264       157,280       152,537       152,472       179,067  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   612,778       712,852       713,384       723,480       823,577  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   118,612       158,644       158,665       151,325       151,312  
Total Borrowings   861,654       1,028,776       1,024,586       1,027,277       1,153,976  
Interest payable   19,262       18,912       16,473       13,595       11,979  
Other liabilities   327,500       289,033       297,984       264,664       251,640  
Total Liabilities   16,093,000       16,158,174       15,985,619       15,886,691       16,120,882  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,321       7,428       7,425       7,412       7,407  
Additional paid-in capital   1,208,447       1,236,506       1,234,402       1,233,593       1,231,532  
Retained earnings   1,181,939       1,154,624       1,132,962       1,097,399       1,057,298  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (198,029 )     (175,970 )     (307,270 )     (217,964 )     (198,914 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,224,803       2,247,713       2,092,644       2,145,565       2,122,448  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887     $ 18,078,263     $ 18,032,256     $ 18,243,330  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 198,023     $ 197,523     $ 191,705     $ 186,256     $ 172,353  
Tax-exempt   8,190       8,197       8,288       7,760       7,709  
Investment securities:                                      
Taxable   8,748       8,644       8,590       8,886       9,087  
Tax-exempt   13,611       13,821       13,947       14,279       16,070  
Deposits with financial institutions   6,493       8,034       5,884       3,164       637  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   835       771       719       1,020       542  
Total Interest Income   235,900       236,990       229,133       221,365       206,398  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   98,285       96,655       85,551       73,201       50,685  
Federal funds purchased         1             123       1,297  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   1,032       827       797       979       848  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   6,773       6,431       6,896       6,815       7,064  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,747       3,013       2,506       2,412       2,385  
Total Interest Expense   108,837       106,927       95,750       83,530       62,279  
NET INTEREST INCOME   127,063       130,063       133,383       137,835       144,119  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       1,500       2,000              
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   125,063       128,563       131,383       137,835       144,119  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,907       7,690       7,975       7,813       7,359  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,200       8,187       7,394       7,397       7,862  
Card payment fees   4,500       4,437       4,716       4,537       5,172  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   3,254       4,111       5,517       3,632       2,399  
Derivative hedge fees   263       1,049       516       672       1,148  
Other customer fees   427       237       384       742       517  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   1,592       3,202       1,761       2,096       1,288  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (2 )     (2,317 )     (1,650 )     (1,392 )     (1,571 )
Other income (loss)   497       (152 )     1,229       822       823  
Total Noninterest Income   26,638       26,444       27,842       26,319       24,997  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   58,293       60,967       55,566       54,753       57,459  
Net occupancy   7,312       9,089       6,837       6,674       7,259  
Equipment   6,226       6,108       5,698       6,181       6,126  
Marketing   1,198       2,647       2,369       1,102       1,309  
Outside data processing fees   6,889       5,875       6,573       6,604       6,113  
Printing and office supplies   353       402       333       434       383  
Intangible asset amortization   1,957       2,182       2,182       2,182       2,197  
FDIC assessments   4,287       7,557       2,981       2,740       1,396  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   534       1,743       677       916       (18 )
Professional and other outside services   3,952       3,981       3,833       4,660       3,698  
Other expenses   5,934       7,552       6,805       6,347       7,798  
Total Noninterest Expenses   96,935       108,103       93,854       92,593       93,720  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   54,766       46,904       65,371       71,561       75,396  
Income tax expense   6,825       4,425       9,005       10,699       11,317  
NET INCOME   47,941       42,479       56,366       60,862       64,079  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469       468       469       469  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898     $ 60,393     $ 63,610  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.95     $ 1.02     $ 1.07  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.94     $ 1.02     $ 1.07  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.32  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,273       59,556       59,503       59,448       59,441  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.04 %     0.92 %     1.24 %     1.34 %     1.42 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   8.47       7.89       10.38       11.29       12.21  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   13.21       12.75       16.54       18.04       19.82  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.91       93.62       93.36       93.38       93.35  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.64       1.64       1.67       1.80       1.82  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.07       0.10       0.66       0.06       0.01  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.17       11.58       11.87       11.78       11.56  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.65       5.64       5.55       5.36       5.06  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.55       2.48       2.26       1.97       1.48  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.10       3.16       3.29       3.39       3.58  
Efficiency Ratio   59.21       63.26       53.91       52.21       51.72  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.07     $ 25.06     $ 22.43     $ 23.34     $ 22.93  
                                       


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,722,365     $ 3,670,948     $ 3,490,953     $ 3,531,395     $ 3,502,204  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   234,431       263,414       233,838       230,003       219,598  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   941,726       957,545       1,022,261       949,918       960,979  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,368,360       2,400,839       2,360,596       2,379,819       2,375,410  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,137,894       1,162,083       1,153,707       1,179,739       1,244,117  
Residential   2,316,490       2,288,921       2,257,385       2,248,473       2,185,943  
Home equity   618,258       617,571       609,352       614,366       621,354  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   161,459       168,388       176,523       172,896       172,389  
Public finance and other commercial loans   964,599       956,318       966,807       963,624       959,467  
Loans   12,465,582       12,486,027       12,271,422       12,270,233       12,241,461  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (204,681 )     (204,934 )     (205,782 )     (221,147 )     (223,052 )
    NET LOANS $ 12,260,901     $ 12,281,093     $ 12,065,640     $ 12,049,086     $ 12,018,409  
                                       


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
Demand deposits $ 7,771,976   $ 7,965,862   $ 7,952,040   $ 8,045,455   $ 8,422,387
Savings deposits   4,679,593     4,516,433     4,572,162     4,530,255     4,499,487
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   1,451,443     1,408,985     1,280,607     1,160,303     1,040,379
Other certificates and time deposits   901,280     849,906     761,196     680,965     574,886
Brokered certificates of deposits   80,292     80,267     80,571     164,177     166,148
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,884,584   $ 14,821,453   $ 14,646,576   $ 14,581,155   $ 14,703,287
                             


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 575,699   $ 6,493   4.51 %   $ 172,814   $ 637   1.47 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,764     835   8.00       39,759     542   5.45  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   1,783,057     8,748   1.96       1,924,079     9,087   1.89  
Tax-exempt (2)   2,246,265     17,229   3.07       2,552,371     20,342   3.19  
Total Investment Securities   4,029,322     25,977   2.58       4,476,450     29,429   2.63  
Loans held for sale   21,782     328   6.02       23,538     360   6.12  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,598,110     159,209   7.41       8,483,879     139,661   6.58  
Real estate mortgage   2,130,947     22,357   4.20       1,914,640     18,391   3.84  
Installment   821,815     16,129   7.85       840,450     13,941   6.64  
Tax-exempt (2)   904,412     10,367   4.59       872,877     9,758   4.47  
Total Loans   12,477,066     208,390   6.68       12,135,384     182,111   6.00  
Total Earning Assets   17,123,851     241,695   5.65 %     16,824,407     212,719   5.06 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,306,670             1,197,788        
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,430,521           $ 18,022,195        
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,419,821   $ 39,491   2.91 %   $ 5,263,601   $ 24,662   1.87 %
Money market deposits   3,045,478     27,383   3.60       2,746,047     13,577   1.98  
Savings deposits   1,559,877     3,801   0.97       1,826,209     2,965   0.65  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,427,859     27,610   4.55       1,466,275     9,481   2.59  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,453,035     98,285   3.16       11,302,132     50,685   1.79  
Borrowings   1,011,812     10,552   4.17       1,293,309     11,594   3.59  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,464,847     108,837   3.23       12,595,441     62,279   1.98  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,428,170             3,121,277        
Other liabilities   295,365             222,352        
Total Liabilities   16,188,382             15,939,070        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,242,139             2,083,125        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,430,521     108,837       $ 18,022,195     62,279    
     Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 132,858           $ 150,440    
     Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         2.42 %           3.08 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.65 %           5.06 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.55 %           1.48 %
     Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.10 %           3.58 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,795 and $6,321 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898     $ 60,393     $ 63,610  
Adjustments:                  
PPP loan income         (7 )     (8 )     (9 )     (25 )
Non-core expenses1,2   3,481       12,682                    
Tax on adjustments   (848 )     (3,088 )     2       2       6  
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 50,105     $ 51,597     $ 55,892     $ 60,386     $ 63,591  
                   
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,273       59,556       59,503       59,448       59,441  
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.94     $ 1.02     $ 1.07  
Adjustments:                  
PPP loan income                            
Non-core expenses1,2   0.06       0.21                    
Tax on adjustments   (0.01 )     (0.05 )                  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.85     $ 0.87     $ 0.94     $ 1.02     $ 1.07  

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,242,139     $ 2,130,993     $ 2,154,232     $ 2,139,877     $ 2,083,125  
Less: Average Preferred Stock   (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax   (732,432 )     (734,007 )     (735,787 )     (737,489 )     (739,190 )
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,484,582     $ 1,371,861     $ 1,393,320     $ 1,377,263     $ 1,318,810  
                   
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898     $ 60,393     $ 63,610  
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax   1,546       1,724       1,724       1,724       1,734  
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 49,018     $ 43,734     $ 57,622     $ 62,117     $ 65,344  
                   
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)   13.21 %     12.75 %     16.54 %     18.04 %     19.82 %

 


