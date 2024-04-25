Wyebot Partners with Veducon to Expand Access to Network Automation Solutions in the Benelux

This integration enhances Veducon’s Managed Wi-Fi Services capabilities with the proactive solutions of Wyebot’s patented Wireless Intelligence Platform

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the industry leader in AI-driven network automation solutions, today announces its latest partnership with Veducon . With almost twenty years of experience, Veducon is the Cisco and Cisco Meraki partner for designing, delivering, implementing, maintaining, and proactively managing network infrastructures. Veducon now includes Wyebot’s patented Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP) as part of its offered capabilities.



This alignment follows Wyebot’s recent integration with Cisco Catalyst Center and addition to the Cisco Meraki Marketplace and Ecosystem as an approved solution partner. With Veducon’s long standing commitment to Cisco, this alliance marks the first of many strategic collaborations for Wyebot forged from Cisco’s globally acclaimed platforms.

“We’re excited to have Veducon join our expanding roster of international brand partners, and in the process make our patented network automation solution that much more accessible to their retail, healthcare and education enterprise customers in the Netherlands,” said Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot. “The need for network reliability is ever growing worldwide and we look forward to increasing our presence further in the enterprise IT space through this integration.”

Wyebot’s WIP has become the industry standard due to its proactive capabilities that identify and provide solutions to Wi-Fi impediments before users are aware there is a problem. By integrating WIP, Veducon now offers its enterprise clients a synergistic approach to maintaining network health and reliability both before and after challenges appear.

“The need for ensuring our clients’ Wi-Fi networks is worry- and issue-free is our biggest priority, and our partnership with Wyebot further solidifies our ability to do so,” said Frank Vergeer, CEO of Veducon. “We look forward to providing our retail, healthcare and education enterprise customers with direct access to the most cutting-edge network automation solution on the market.”

Wyebot’s WIP offers enterprises a fast and easy way to proactively eliminate Wi-Fi issues from any location. Its AI-driven software combined with sleek hardware optimizes network performance by identifying problems and pinpointing solutions before users are even aware. WIP can be easily scaled to meet specific business needs all while delivering industry analytics, 24/7 reliability and personalized support.

To access details about Wyebot’s WIP solution through Veducon, visit https://veducon.nl/wyebot/ For more information about Wyebot, visit www.wyebot.com .

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven Wi-Fi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform™ monitors, analyzes, and using its patented AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem identification with solutions resulting in up to a 90 percent reduction in meantime to problem resolution, up to a 70 percent reduction in Wi-Fi problem tickets, and a reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80 percent.

