Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,617 in the last 365 days.

ProPhase Labs to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Garden City, NY, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a biopharma, genomics and diagnostics Company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:30 am PST, 2:30 pm EST. Ted Karkus, CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024
Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time (11:30am Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50164

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with ProPhase Labs, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is revolutionizing healthcare through innovative solutions in biopharma, genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics. With a commitment to advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care, ProPhase Labs is at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ProPhase Labs to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more