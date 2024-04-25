Sports Analytics Market

Rise in time required for accessing real-time data and increase in demand for predictive insights of fans preferences fuel the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Sports Analytics Market Size USD 6.376 Billion | Current Trends, Growth, Segmentation and Analysis of Industry Players. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

The global sports analytics market was valued at USD 425.76 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 6,376.45 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Growing demand for real-time data access, rise in amount of on-field data, and surge in demand for predictive insights into fan preferences drive the growth of the global sports analytics market. Availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and rise in demands of analytics for complex data streaming create new opportunities in the market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on application, it is divided into marketing/sales, video analysis, fan engagement, team performance & training sports, player analysis & health assessment, and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to automation solutions are cheaper than solutions and are faster to deploy. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by the on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the different services provided by the cloud.

Based on region, Europe held the major market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share of the global sports analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The region is expected to adopt sports analytics at a high rate to bring great improvements in players performance and the team performance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the increase in sports organizations and emerging new clubs in the region. Moreover, North America contributed to the second-largest share in terms of revenue.

The key players profiled in the sport analytics market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stats Perform, Nielson Sports, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Opta Sports, Trumedia Networks, and Sportradar AG.

Key Findings of the Sports Analytics Market:

• By component, the solution segment led the sports analytics market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

• By deployment mode, the large enterprises accounted for the highest sports analytics share in 2018.

• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

