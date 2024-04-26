Medical Gas And Equipment Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.21% to reach US$116.374 billion by 2029
The medical gas and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from US$62.829 billion in 2022 to US$116.374 billion by 2029.
The medical gas and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from US$62.829 billion in 2022 to US$116.374 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the medical gas and equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$116.374 billion by 2029.
Medical gas and equipment a tools and apparatus utilized to deliver, store, and administer medical gases in the field of healthcare. Medical gases are those materials used for saving lives in a wide variety of situations, various types of gases are oxygen, anaesthesia, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide as these drugs are administered based on the incidents to save lives.
Medical gases are primarily used in hospitals to furnish safe and cost-efficient material for clinical applications. The gas materials are used to avoid further complications during the procedure of diagnosis, treatment, and other medical procedures. Furthermore, these gases are used in a vacuum for the cultivation of bacteria in lab areas.
The growing chronic disease rate around the globe is the primary driving force behind the medical gas and equipment market growth. For instance, according to a World Health Organization published article in September 2023, it states that 392 million people are living with COPD issues, the increased rate of COPD is associated with smoking and 70% of people account for smoking tobacco which is a main cause of COPD.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the medical gas and equipment market growth.
o For instance, in March 2023 Atlas Copco acquired a US service supplier of medical gas systems. The aim of acquisition is to provide inspections, consultations, and equipment sales through piped connections in healthcare facilities as well as laboratory setup.
o For instance, in January 2023 Rotarex Meditech a renowned supplier of gas control equipment displayed its various solutions at the 2023 “Arab Health Exhibition”. These solutions exhibit safety and efficiency in delivering medical gases used for various therapeutic applications.
The medical gas and equipment market, based on type is segmented into two types namely medical gas and medical gas equipment. Medical gas is expected to account for a major share of the medical gas and equipment market. The medical gas is an important aspect in the field of healthcare as various types of gases are used for treatment and therapeutic procedures.
The medical gas and equipment market, based on application is segmented into four types namely therapeutic conditions, respiratory therapy, cardiovascular therapy, and others. Therapeutic conditions are projected to account for a notable share of the medical gas and equipment market. The therapeutic applications specifically respiratory therapy is preferred due to the rise in the population of chronic diseases with respective lungs where these therapies are important aspects of treatment procedures.
The medical gas and equipment market, based on end-users is segmented into four types namely hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Hospitals are expected to account for the major share of the medical gas and equipment market. The frequency level when compared with other end user’s hospital facilities needs medical gas and equipment for various types of treatment procedures from trauma treatment to chronic health conditions therapy.
Based on geography, the market for medical gas and equipment is expanding significantly in the North American region due to a variety of factors. In countries like United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for medical gas and equipment in various industries, including hospitals, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and therapy centers. The demand is being driven by these countries due to growing innovations with high investments in the field of healthcare and well-established healthcare facilities with expertise in treating various diseases will enhance the medical gas and equipment market growth in the region.
The research includes several key players from the medical gas and equipment market, such as The Linde Group, Praxair Technology, Inc., Delta P S.r.l, Rotarex, SOL SPA, Messer Group, Medicop, Amico Group of Companies, Precision UK Ltd (a subsidiary of Indutrade), MEC Medical Ltd., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, GCE Group, Atlas Copco AB.
This analytics report segments the medical gas and equipment market as follows:
• By Type
o Medical Gas
• Oxygen
• Carbon Dioxide
• Nitogen
• Nitrous Oxide
• Medical Air
• Helium
o Medical Gas Equipment
• By Application
o Therapeutic Condition
o Respiratory Therapy
o Cardiovascular Therapy
o Others
• By End – User
o Hospitals
o Home Healthcare
o Pharmaceutical Companies
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• The Linde Group
• Praxair Technology, Inc.
• Delta P S.r.l
• Rotarex
• SOL SPA
• Messer Group
• Medicop
• Amico Group of Companies
• Precision UK Ltd (a subsidiary of Indutrade)
• MEC Medical Ltd.
• Air Liquide
• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
• TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
• GCE Group
• Atlas Copco AB
