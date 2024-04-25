Global Date Syrup Market Set to Reach $514 Million by 2028

Date Syrup Market

Rising Demand for Natural Sweeteners and Health Benefits Propel Market Growth

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Date Syrup Market by Nature, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,”

The global date syrup market was valued at $361.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $514.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. The conventional segment leads in terms of market share and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

One of the leading factors that influences market growth is rise in demand for date syrup and other dates byproducts in the market due to its efficiency in combating multiple diseases. Date syrup has been consumed in many countries and is efficient in treating intestinal disorders, cancer, anemia, constipation, bone health, allergies, heart health, bacterial infections, night blindness, intoxication, sexual disorders, and other ailments. Health benefits of date syrup also include prevention of bacterial growth, which is faster than manuka honey in date syrup, and it is also known for having different antibacterial properties, which is commonly used in dressings to improve wound repair. Furthermore, this syrup contains some essential minerals such as potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, and iron. Potassium is an essential mineral found in dates syrup, and potassium has a very important role in regulating blood pressure levels and keeping the heart beating properly. Magnesium is another essential mineral and it is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce the risk of serious diseases such as cardiovascular disease, arthritis, strokes, and Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, rise in health consciousness propels the growth of the date syrup market.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of the date syrup market, owing to which the companies faced a minor downfall in the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, but soon they managed to maintain the availability of their products in different supply channels of the market.

The global date syrup market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by several factors, such as increasing consumer preference for natural sweeteners, rising demand for healthier alternatives to traditional sugars, and growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of date syrup. Here's an overview of the global date syrup market:

The exact market size can vary depending on the time frame and the source of the data, but it's safe to say that the global date syrup market has been growing steadily. With consumers becoming more health-conscious and seeking natural alternatives to refined sugars, the demand for date syrup has been on the rise.

Date syrup is valued for its nutritional profile, as it contains essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is often touted as a healthier alternative to refined sugars due to its lower glycemic index and potential health benefits, such as better blood sugar control and improved digestion.

Applications: Date syrup is used in various food and beverage applications, including baked goods, confectionery, sauces, dressings, and beverages. Its natural sweetness and unique flavor make it a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes.

The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and clean-label products has fueled the demand for date syrup as a natural and vegan-friendly sweetener. Moreover, consumers are becoming more discerning about the ingredients in their food and beverages, leading to greater interest in alternative sweeteners like date syrup.

The demand for date syrup varies across different regions, with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region being a significant producer and consumer due to the abundance of date palm trees. However, there is also growing demand for date syrup in other parts of the world, driven by globalization, changing dietary preferences, and increased awareness of its health benefits.

Despite its growing popularity, the date syrup market faces challenges such as limited availability of raw materials, price volatility, and competition from other natural sweeteners like maple syrup, honey, and agave syrup. Additionally, ensuring consistent quality and supply chain management can be challenging, especially for smaller producers.

The future outlook for the global date syrup market looks promising, driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of natural sweeteners, expanding distribution channels, and product innovation. However, market players will need to focus on addressing challenges related to sourcing, production, and distribution to capitalize on growth opportunities.

The date syrup market is segmented into nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is categorized into organic date syrup and conventional date syrup. On the basis of end users, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and business-to-business. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By nature,the conventional market will be segmented in terms of market share in 2020. However, the organic segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment accounts for about three-fifths of the market share. However, the residential segment is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

The Europe region dominates the global market, and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment holds more than half of the market share. However, the online sales channel segment is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period.

Demand for organic date syrup is anticipated to rise in the near future with the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of date syrup.

Key players are launching date syrup with smart different packaging styles to provide ease to consumers in consuming date syrup.

The players operating in the global date syrup market have adopted various developmental strategies, including but not limited to product launches, geographical expansion, and acquisitions, to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

The key players operating in the date syrup market include Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd., Al Foah, Galil Foods, Hain Celestial Group (Clarks UK Ltd.), Belazu Ingredient Company., Just Date Syrup, Arat Company PJS., Ratinkhosh Co., Ario Co., and Sahara Dates.