Flexion wins contract to support CFPB in evaluating financial education content

MADISON, Wis., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Inc., a premier nationwide Digital Services firm, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a contract to help the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Office of Financial Education (FinED) evaluate its financial education digital content and products on consumerfinance.gov.

"Flexion is committed to the CFPB's mission and looks forward to contributing to the development of the next generation of consumer financial education products," stated Rick Giese, a Vice President at Flexion.

To work on this project, Flexion will deploy a multidisciplinary team with content strategy, user research, product design and management, and project management skills to help CFPB envision the Financial Education product portfolio.

For almost 30 years, Flexion has been helping commercial and government entities to empower their customers using a rich diversity of cutting-edge solutions that deliver technology in a more human-centric way.

About Flexion
Flexion is an innovative software development company that delivers excellence to our clients. We help organizations adapt and grow by building high-quality software solutions that are easy to use, change, and modernize. Our particular human-centered agile approach generates options at all levels that enable customers to respond to changing business needs, user preferences, and emerging technologies. Our culture is built on autonomy, trust, collaboration, and transparency; we believe that successful delivery starts with hiring the right team and cultivating a strong people-first culture. We take pride in helping to revolutionize digital solutions in a more human-centric manner.

