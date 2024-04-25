Central highlands opens conference on import-export development

VIETNAM, April 25 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Đắk Lắk Province will open a conference on trade promotion and import-export development in the Central Highlands region in Đắk Lắk Province on April 26.

According to MoIT's Trade Promotion Agency, the conference will focus on discussing co-operation among production chains to increase the value of export products in the Central Highlands region; and linking Central Highlands localities’ trade promotion and import-export activities.

This conference is an opportunity for State management agencies and businesses to find advantages, expose barriers and identify possible solutions in trade promotion and import-export activities this year and in coming years, especially for potential and key products of the Central Highlands.

Along with that, the conference also mentions the results of trade promotion activities on social networks and e-commerce platforms.

These contents will be shared by representatives of localities in the Central Highlands region, MoIT, the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the Việt Nam Coffee and Cocoa Association, and some businesses.

On the sidelines of the conference, the enterprises will open booths introducing their goods and service products.

The Trade Promotion Agency also co-ordinates with Việt Nam trade offices abroad to organise online trade connections between manufacturing and trading enterprises of vegetables, tubers, fruits, coffee and processed foods with nearly 30 importers from important markets of Việt Nam such as the Philippines, mainland China, the US and Hong Kong.

The Central Highlands region encompasses the five provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông and Lâm Đồng. This is a particularly important strategic area in the Laos - Việt Nam – Cambodia development triangle.

In addition, it is a region with great potential for forest economic development, agricultural and forestry product processing, and mineral exploitation and processing. — VNS