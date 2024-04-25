WTO workshop takes stock of incentives for technology transfer under TRIPS Agreement

The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on the practical experiences and continuing challenges faced by LDCs in harnessing technological advances for their economic progress. It provided a platform for dialogue on the technological needs and priorities of LDCs, while allowing for an in-depth analysis of technology transfer programmes reported by developed members in furtherance of their commitments under Article 66.2 of the TRIPS Agreement.

Speaking at the opening session of the workshop, WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill indicated that since 2003, when the TRIPS Council agreed on the transparency mechanism for the implementation of Article 66.2 of the TRIPS Agreement, developed members have submitted 318 reports detailing various actions taken or envisaged in terms of technology transfer.

She noted that the WTO Secretariat has been organizing this workshop since 2008 to help LDC members and observers analyze these reports and engage in direct dialogue with the reporting delegations. The reports and the discussions in the TRIPS Council offer a wealth of comprehensive information essential to carry out the necessary detailed analytical work.

Ambassador Pimchanok Pitfield of Thailand, Chair of the Council for TRIPS, further explained that these reports help members understand the range and character of technology transfer mechanisms and can help determine how best to shape programmes to meet LDC priority needs.

Stressing the importance of the connection created between the workshop and the TRIPS Council meeting, she encouraged participants, particularly LDC members, to use the platform to examine the reports in more detail than is possible at formal Council meetings.

Health, agriculture and the environment remained among the identified priority needs, as outlined by Ambassador Kadra Ahmed Hassan of Djibouti, coordinator of the WTO's LDC Group. She also pointed out that the programme was designed to actively involve all participants in the subsequent meeting of the TRIPS Council, thereby increasing the impact of the workshop on the Council's work in this area.