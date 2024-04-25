PDD Holdings Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 25, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.pddholdings.com/ as well as the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@pddholdings.com .

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at: investor@pddholdings.com media@pddholdings.com