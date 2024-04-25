Streamline Health® Signs Second Enterprise Client

700-Bed health system adds eValuator™, becomes second healthcare provider leveraging both eValuator and RevID to improve revenue integrity pre-bill



Atlanta, GA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has expanded its partnership with a 5 facility, 700-bed Oracle EHR based health system. The system has been using RevID’s automated charge reconciliation for more than 2 years and has elected to add eValuator’s code auditing technology for improved pre-bill revenue integrity.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation and eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensure that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide, while avoiding denials.

“We are ecstatic to be able to help our client expand the capabilities of their talented team to ensure accurate compensation for all of the care provided at their world-class healthcare facilities” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “We look forward to leveraging the synergistic impact of RevID’s charge reconciliation and eValuator’s pre-bill code auditing technology in one health system to improve their revenue cycle.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net