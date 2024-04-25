FIntegrate Welcomes Banking Industry Veteran, Jeremy Ferrell, to Board of Advisors
Jeremy and I have worked together in many different ways over the years and we are fortunate to have an industry veteran and an individual of his caliber join our Board.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIntegrate Technology, leading provider of financial technology solutions, announced today the addition of Jeremy Ferrell to its Advisory Board. Ferrell, an accomplished banking leader with nearly 25 years of experience in the banking industry, and who will bring invaluable insights and strategic direction to the organization.
"Jeremy’s vast experience and strategic insights will significantly strengthen our position in developing new products and services that serve community banks as well as improving our current solutions for data conversions, collections, recovery & dispute management for community financial institutions,” said Kris Bishop, FIntegrate’s CEO. "Jeremy and I have worked together in many different ways over the years and we are fortunate to have an industry veteran and an individual of his caliber join our Board."
Ferrell brings with him an extensive background, with community banking experience spanning the areas of risk management, information technology, information security, loan review, regulatory compliance, credit administration, product and service development, business development, and strategic decision-making.
In his role as President and COO at Maverick Bank, as well as in past roles as Executive Vice President for HTLF, a $20B financial services company, and in his role as Chief Operating Officer at AimBank, Ferrell’s strategic direction contributed significantly to impressive growth.
Ferrell also has a deep-rooted commitment to the businesses and people of West Texas. "Throughout my career, I've prioritized serving the communities where we have branches,” he stated. "I share FIntegrate's commitment to innovation, and serving community banks in Texas and nationwide. I look forward to helping bring this technology to more financial institutions and improving the overall experience with all account holders. I'm honored to become a member of the Board."
As FIntegrate continues to grow, Ferrell will be invaluable in helping FIntegrate build products and services to serve community banks better. Bishop stated, “We look forward to his contributions to our mission of transforming the financial services industry.”
About Maverick Bank
Maverick Bank is an innovative institution known for a blend of historical roots and forward-thinking approach. Maverick Bank's core values include authenticity, hard work, and providing reliable, customer-centric solutions and services. More information can be found at www.maverick.bank.
About FIntegrate Technology
FIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, with services including cutting-edge dispute management software, fraud detection systems, and other automated solutions designed to streamline operations in financial institutions. More information can be found at www.fintegratetech.com
