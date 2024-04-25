Global Automated Liquid Handling Market to Surge at 9.4% CAGR, Reaching $2.39 Billion by 2030

Automated Liquid Handling Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Automated Liquid Handling Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Automated Liquid Handling Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., HAMILTON COMPANY, PERKINELMER, INC., CORNING INCORPORATED, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), TECAN GROUP LTD., AURORA BIOMED INC, GILSON, INC., EPPENDORF AG, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)



𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $960.98 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $2,385.91 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 9.4% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

◉ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automated liquid handling market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing automated liquid handling market opportunities.

◉ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

◉ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

◉ In-depth analysis of the automated liquid handling market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

◉ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

◉ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

◉ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automated liquid handling market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Standalone

● Individual Benchtop Workstation

● Multi Instrument System

● Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

● Disposable Tips

● Fixed Tips



𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞:

● Serial Dilution

● Plate Reformatting

● Plate Replication

● Pcr Setup

● High-Throughput Screening

● Cell Culture

● Whole Genome Amplification

● Array Printing

● Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

● Contract Research Organizations

● Academic And Government Research Institutes



𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

● METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

● HAMILTON COMPANY, PERKINELMER, INC.

● CORNING INCORPORATED

● AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

● (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.)

● TECAN GROUP LTD.

● AURORA BIOMED INC

● GILSON, INC.

● EPPENDORF AG

● DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)



𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 – 2018-2021; 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 – 2021; 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝** – 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030 [** 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝]



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Automated Liquid Handling Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Automated Liquid Handling in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Automated Liquid Handling Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Automated Liquid Handling Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

➟ Automated Liquid Handling Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

➟ Automated Liquid Handling Market by Application/End Users

➟ Automated Liquid Handling (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

➟ Global Automated Liquid Handling and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

➟ Automated Liquid Handling Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

➟ Automated Liquid Handling (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

➟ Automated Liquid Handling Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

➟ Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

➟ Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



