ParaZero Integrates its Safety Technology into Draganfly’s Commander 3XL Drones for Home Hospital Delivery and Emergency Response

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, today announced a strategic collaboration with Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly”), an industry pioneer in commercial drone technology, integrating its advanced safety technology into Draganfly’s Commander 3XL drones. This enhancement is set to significantly boost the safety and reliability of UAVs in crucial applications and emergency operations. By incorporating ParaZero's state-of-the-art safety technology into Draganfly's Commander 3XL drones, the collaboration ensures enhanced safety for urban and wilderness operations.

The integration of Draganfly and ParaZero technology is enhancing safety for UAV operations in projects such as Mass General Brigham’s Home Hospital, one of the country's leading home healthcare initiatives, and Squamish Search and Rescue, operating in one of the world’s busiest outdoor sporting and recreation regions. By incorporating ParaZero's state-of-the-art safety technology into Draganfly's Commander 3XL drones, the collaboration ensures enhanced safety for urban and wilderness operations.

Integrating advanced parachute systems with high-end UAV design significantly mitigates accident risks, enhancing the confidence and efficiency of UAV use in emergency medical deliveries and challenging search and rescue missions. The enhanced safety and reliability empower Squamish SAR for varied missions, from aerial searches to medical supply deliveries in hard-to-reach areas. This ensures safer, more effective operations that save lives and safeguard personnel.

"Draganfly's impressive track record in the UAV industry and their commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for ParaZero," said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. "We believe that our shared vision for safer and more efficient UAV operations in emergency and medical response scenarios will undoubtedly lead to better outcomes in critical situations where time and safety are of the essence."

"Working with ParaZero signifies our commitment to advancing UAV safety and operational capabilities," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "As we expand what UAVs can achieve in critical missions, ensuring the highest safety standards is paramount. Our work together will help us provide emergency responders with a safer, more reliable aerial support tool."

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

