Draganfly Integrates ParaZero Safety Technology into Commander 3XL Drones for Home Hospital Delivery and Emergency Response

San Diego, CA., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with ParaZero Technologies Ltd., (NASDAQ: PRZO) a pioneer in drone safety systems aimed at enhancing the safety and efficacy of UAVs in medical and emergency response operations.



The integration of Draganfly and ParaZero technology is enhancing safety for UAV operations in projects such as Mass General Brigham’s Home Hospital UAV Delivery Pilot —one of the country's leading home healthcare initiatives—and Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR), operating in one of the world’s busiest outdoor sporting and recreation regions. ParaZero's state-of-the-art safety technology has been incorporated in FAA waivers and type certifications, in addition to other regulatory approval worldwide. The integration of ParaZero into Draganfly's Commander 3XL supports enhanced safety for flight operations over people and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Integrating advanced parachute systems with high-end UAV design significantly mitigates accident risks, enhancing the confidence and efficiency of UAV use in emergency medical deliveries and challenging search and rescue missions. The enhanced safety and reliability empower Squamish SAR for varied missions, from aerial searches to medical supply deliveries in hard-to-reach areas. This ensures safer, more effective operations that save lives and safeguard personnel.

"Working with ParaZero signifies our commitment to advancing UAV safety and operational capabilities," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "As we expand what UAVs can achieve in critical missions, ensuring the highest safety standards is paramount. Our work together will help us provide emergency responders with a safer, more reliable aerial support tool."

"Draganfly's impressive track record in the UAV industry and their commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for ParaZero," said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. "Our shared vision for safer and more efficient UAV operations in emergency and medical response scenarios will undoubtedly lead to better outcomes in critical situations where time and safety are of the essence."

