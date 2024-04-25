Executor Brings Industry First Instant Estate Sale Estimate Algorithm to Market
Executor industry-leading new Instant Estate Sale Estimate algorithm brings machine learning to the growing estate sale industry for the first time.WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executor Revolutionizes Estate Sales with First-Ever Online Estimator Tool
Executor, a leading estate sale technology startup, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind online estate sale estimator tool. This innovative solution empowers individuals to easily obtain a preliminary valuation of their estate's potential sale proceeds, free of charge.
"We understand that navigating the estate settlement process can be overwhelming," said Blue Barber, Co-Founder of Executor. "Our new online estimator tool simplifies this initial step by providing a quick and convenient way to estimate the value of an estate's contents, based on market data. This empowers families to make informed decisions as they move forward with the sale."
Executor's user-friendly online tool guides users through a series of simple questions about the estate. Based on this information, the tool generates a preliminary estimate of the total sale proceeds. This estimate serves as a valuable starting point for families as they consider their estate settlement options.
"Transparency and accessibility are core values at Executor," said Adam Barber. "This free online tool reflects our commitment to empowering families with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the estate settlement process with confidence."
Key benefits of Executor's online estate sale estimator tool:
-Free and easy to use: The tool requires no sign-up or registration, making it readily available to anyone seeking a preliminary estate sale valuation.
- Quick and convenient: Users can receive their estimate within minutes of answering a few simple questions.
- Empowering information: The estimate provides valuable insight into the potential value of an estate, allowing families to make informed decisions.
To access Executor's free online estate sale estimator tool, visit: https://www.goexecutor.com/estate-sale-estimate
About Executor
Executor is a leading provider of estate settlement services, offering comprehensive solutions to navigate the complexities of the process. With a commitment to transparency and personalized support, Executor's software platform empowers families to make informed decisions and achieve a smooth and efficient estate settlement.
