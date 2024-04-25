Submit Release
Valley National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2024 of $96.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 net income of $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, and net income of $146.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $99.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024, $116.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2023, and $154.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the first quarter 2024:

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $8.7 million to $61.4 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 mainly driven by increases in wealth management and trust fees, including revenue associated with our tax credit advisory subsidiary, and service charges on deposit accounts totaling $6.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and a $3.6 million net gain on the sale of our commercial premium finance lending business in February 2024. These increases were partially offset by lower insurance commissions income and swap fees related to commercial loan transactions included in capital market fees.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $60.1 million to $280.3 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 largely due to decreases in the FDIC special assessment, merger related contract termination expenses, and consulting expenses related to our implementation of a new single core banking system in the fourth quarter of 2023. Other expense also declined $7.6 million from the fourth quarter 2023 due to reductions in several general expense categories. These decreases were partially offset by higher salary and employee benefits expense mostly due to normal seasonal increases in payroll taxes and other items during the first quarter 2024. We recorded estimated expenses related to the FDIC special assessment of $7.4 million and $50.3 million during the first quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. See the non-GAAP reconciliations in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-core charges, including the FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $487.3 million and $465.6 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, representing 0.98 percent and 0.93 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the first quarter 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $45.3 million as compared to $20.7 million and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The increase in the first quarter 2024 provision was mostly due to higher quantitative reserves allocated to commercial real estate loans at March 31, 2024.
  • Credit Quality: Total accruing past due loans decreased $17.2 million to $74.4 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2024 as compared to $91.6 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $23.6 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to $17.5 million and $30.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2024 included partial charge-offs totaling $9.5 million related to one non-performing taxi medallion loan relationship within the commercial and industrial loans and $7.6 million of partial charge-offs related to two construction loan relationships. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans decreased $288.3 million, or 2.3 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.9 billion at March 31, 2024 from December 31, 2023 largely due to the sale of $196.5 million of commercial real estate and construction loans through loan participation agreements at par value in March 2024, and the sale of $93.6 million of commercial and industrial loans associated with the sale of our premium finance lending division in February 2024. During the first quarter 2024, we also transferred $34.1 million of construction loans to loans held for sale at March 31, 2024. Organic loan volumes in most categories remained at modest levels during the first quarter 2024 due to the ongoing impact of elevated market interest rates and other factors. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
  • Deposits: Total deposits decreased $164.9 million to $49.1 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to $49.2 billion at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter 2024, the contractual run-off of higher cost time deposits combined with a $266.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was largely offset by solid growth in direct interest bearing deposits across several delivery channels. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $394.8 million for the first quarter 2024 decreased $3.7 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and decreased $42.6 million as compared to the first quarter 2023. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 3 basis points to 2.79 percent in the first quarter 2024 as compared to 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter 2023. The moderate decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked quarter reflects the ongoing repricing of our interest bearing deposits, net of a 6 basis point increase in the yield of average interest earning assets for the first quarter 2024. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Income Tax Expense: Our effective tax rate was 25.6 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to 19.6 percent for the fourth quarter 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to larger tax credits recorded during the fourth quarter 2023 resulting in a lower effective tax rate.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 59.10 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to 60.70 percent and 53.79 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.63 percent, 5.73 percent and 8.19 percent for the first quarter 2024, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.65 percent, 5.91 percent and 8.46 percent for the first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Ira Robbins, CEO commented, "I am extremely pleased with the first quarter's strong financial results. Asset quality results remain extremely stable, and our provision for credit losses reflects the rigorous stress testing efforts that we continue to undertake. We have proactively slowed loan growth and undertaken modest balance sheet efforts to enhance our financial flexibility."

Mr. Robbins continued, "Our pre-provision earnings reflect the diversity of our revenue base. We have responded to headwinds associated with the inverted yield curve by more proactively managing our expense base which supported the stronger results for the quarter. The environment remains challenging, but I am confident that our balance sheet and operational efforts are appropriate and will continue to contribute to our future success."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $394.8 million for the first quarter 2024 decreased $3.7 million and $42.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The slight decrease as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly due to an increase in average short-term borrowings and the higher level of interest rates across most interest bearing deposit products, partially offset by higher loan yields, a decline in average time deposit balances and one less day during the first quarter 2024. As a result of the higher cost of short-term borrowings and deposits, total interest expense increased $14.2 million to $435.1 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $10.5 million to $830.0 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The increase was mostly due to higher yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our loan portfolio, as well as higher yields on investments, partially offset by a decline in average interest bearing deposits with banks as we reduced overnight excess cash liquidity in the first quarter 2024.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.79 percent for the first quarter 2024 decreased by 3 basis points and 37 basis points from 2.82 percent and 3.16 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023. The decrease as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was largely driven by the higher cost of interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. Our cost of total average deposits was 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to 3.13 percent and 1.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023, respectively. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points to 4.19 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 primarily driven by the higher level of market interest rates on deposits and short-term borrowings. The yield on average interest earning assets also increased by 6 basis points to 5.86 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to the increased yield of the loan portfolio. The yield on average loans increased by 4 basis points to 6.14 percent for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 mostly due to the higher level of market interest rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans decreased $288.3 million to $49.9 billion at March 31, 2024 from December 31, 2023. Total commercial real estate (including construction) decreased $264.6 million, or 3.3 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter 2024. This decline was primarily driven by the sale of $151.0 million and $45.6 million of commercial real estate and construction loans, respectively, through loan participation agreements with Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (BLITA) in March 2024. During the first quarter 2024, we also transferred $34.1 million of construction loans from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of March 31, 2024 and subsequently sold the loans at par value to BLITA in April 2024. Commercial and industrial loans declined $126.4 million during the first quarter 2024 mostly due to the sale of $93.6 million of loans associated with our premium finance lending division and the contractual run-off of premium finance loans that were retained and not sold. Our retained commercial premium finance portfolio totaled $145.7 million at March 31, 2024 and is expected to mostly run-off at their scheduled maturity dates over the next 12 months. Our residential mortgage portfolio increased $49.3 million during the first quarter 2024 as we continue to retain a large portion of new originations for investment. We sold $40.2 million and $49.9 million of residential mortgage loans held for sale during the first quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Automobile loan balances increased by $80.1 million, or 19.8 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter 2024 mainly due to a slight uptick in application volume and slower repayments as compared to the fourth quarter 2024.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $164.9 million to $49.1 billion at March 31, 2024 from December 31, 2023 mainly due to decreases of $433.0 million and $266.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, largely offset by an increase of $534.3 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to intentional run-off of higher cost government banking time deposits which had matured. Non-interest bearing balances declined during the first quarter 2024, though remained unchanged as a percentage of total deposits, as some customers continue to closely manage balances and shift funds into other higher-yielding alternatives. The solid growth in savings, NOW and money market deposits was mostly attributable to inflows from our specialty niche deposits, traditional branch and online delivery channels. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 51 percent and 26 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 50 percent and 27 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $842.6 million to $75.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to maturities and repayment of FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings increased $934.0 million to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to $1.0 billion of new FHLB advances issued during early March 2024 as management elected to shift its maturing higher cost short-term FHLB funding to lower cost long-term borrowings. The $1.0 billion in new FHLB borrowings has a weighted average rate of 4.52 percent and a weighted average remaining contractual term of 3.6 years at March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $4.6 million to $288.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to lower non-accrual construction loan balances. Non-accrual construction loans decreased $9.0 million to $51.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 largely due to partial loan charge-offs related to two loan relationships during the first quarter 2024. Non-accrual commercial and industrial loans increased $2.5 million to $102.4 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 mainly due to one new non-performing loan relationship totaling $13.3 million, which was largely offset by $9.5 million of partial charge-offs of taxi cab medallion loans during the first quarter 2024. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $17.2 million to $74.4 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2024 as compared to $91.6 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans at December 31, 2023. Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $12.4 million to $46.8 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 largely due to lower residential mortgage, consumer and commercial and industrial loan delinquencies. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $5.1 million to $14.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 also largely due to lower delinquencies across most of the loan categories. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest totaled $13.4 million at March 31, 2024 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to December 31, 2023. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
        Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
        as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
    Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
  Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
  ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 138,593     1.52 %   $ 133,359     1.44 %   $ 127,992     1.42 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
  Commercial real estate   209,355     0.74       194,820     0.69       190,420     0.70  
  Construction   56,492     1.59       54,778     1.47       52,912     1.42  
Total commercial real estate loans   265,847     0.84       249,598     0.78       243,332     0.79  
Residential mortgage loans   44,377     0.79       42,957     0.77       41,708     0.76  
Consumer loans:                      
  Home equity   2,809     0.50       3,429     0.61       4,417     0.86  
  Auto and other consumer   17,622     0.60       16,737     0.58       19,449     0.69  
Total consumer loans   20,431     0.58       20,166     0.59       23,866     0.71  
Allowance for loan losses   469,248     0.94       446,080     0.89       436,898     0.90  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   18,021           19,470           24,071      
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 487,269         $ 465,550         $ 460,969      
  Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total loans     0.98 %       0.93 %       0.95 %
                             

Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.9 billion at March 31, 2024, had net loan charge-offs totaling $23.6 million for the first quarter 2024 as compared to $17.5 million and $30.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023, respectively. The increase in net loan charge-offs for the first quarter 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly due to higher commercial and industrial loan and construction loan charge-offs. The loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2024 included partial charge-offs totaling $9.5 million related to one non-performing taxi medallion loan relationship within the commercial and industrial loans and $7.6 million of partial charge-offs related to two construction loan relationships.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.98 percent at March 31, 2024, 0.93 percent at December 31, 2023, and 0.95 percent at March 31, 2023. For the first quarter 2024, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $45.3 million as compared to $20.7 million and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023, respectively. The increased provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2024 was mainly driven by higher quantitative reserves related to the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loan portfolios. This increase was partially offset by lower qualitative and economic forecast reserves at March 31, 2024.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.88 percent, 9.34 percent, 9.78 percent and 8.20 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss the first quarter 2024 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should preregister using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley’s website through Friday, May 31, 2024. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $61 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government and its agencies, including in response to higher inflation, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, as well as our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of a potential U.S. Government shutdown, default by the U.S. government on its debt obligations, or related credit-rating downgrades, on economic activity in the markets in which we operate and, in general, on levels of end market demand in the economy;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, increased business disruptions or failures, reductions in employment, and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as geopolitical instabilities or events (including the Israel-Hamas war); natural and other disasters (including severe weather events); health emergencies; acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • the impact of potential instability within the U.S. financial sector in the aftermath of the banking failures in 2023, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance premiums, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • greater than expected costs or difficulties related to Valley's new core banking system implemented in the fourth quarter 2023 and continued enhancements to processes and systems under Valley's current technology roadmap;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2024   2023   2023
FINANCIAL DATA:          
Net interest income - FTE(1) $ 394,847     $ 398,581     $ 437,458  
Net interest income   393,548       397,275       436,020  
Non-interest income   61,415       52,691       54,299  
Total revenue   454,963       449,966       490,319  
Non-interest expense   280,310       340,421       272,166  
Pre-provision net revenue   174,653       109,545       218,153  
Provision for credit losses   45,200       20,580       14,437  
Income tax expense   33,173       17,411       57,165  
Net income   96,280       71,554       146,551  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,119       4,104       3,874  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 92,161     $ 67,450     $ 142,677  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   508,340,719       507,683,229       507,111,295  
Diluted   510,633,945       509,714,526       509,656,430  
Per common share data:          
Basic earnings $ 0.18     $ 0.13     $ 0.28  
Diluted earnings   0.18       0.13       0.28  
Cash dividends declared   0.11       0.11       0.11  
Closing stock price - high   10.80       11.10       12.59  
Closing stock price - low   7.43       7.71       9.06  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:          
Net interest margin   2.78 %     2.81 %     3.15 %
Net interest margin - FTE(1)   2.79       2.82       3.16  
Annualized return on average assets   0.63       0.47       0.98  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity   5.73       4.31       9.10  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:(3)          
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.30  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted   0.19       0.22       0.30  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted   0.65 %     0.76 %     1.03 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted   5.91       7.01       9.60  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity   8.19 %     6.21 %     13.39 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted   8.46       10.10       14.12  
Efficiency ratio   59.10       60.70       53.79  
           
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:          
Assets $ 61,256,868     $ 61,113,553     $ 59,867,002  
Interest earning assets   56,618,797       56,469,468       55,362,790  
Loans   50,246,591       50,039,429       47,859,371  
Interest bearing liabilities   41,556,588       40,753,313       37,618,750  
Deposits   48,575,974       49,460,571       47,152,919  
Shareholders' equity   6,725,695       6,639,906       6,440,215  
                       


   
  As Of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Assets $ 61,000,188     $ 60,934,974     $ 61,183,352     $ 61,703,693     $ 64,309,573  
Total loans   49,922,042       50,210,295       50,097,519       49,877,248       48,659,966  
Deposits   49,077,946       49,242,829       49,885,314       49,619,815       47,590,916  
Shareholders' equity   6,727,139       6,701,391       6,627,299       6,575,184       6,511,581  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 9,104,193     $ 9,230,543     $ 9,274,630     $ 9,287,309     $ 9,043,946  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate   28,148,953       28,243,239       28,041,050       27,793,072       27,051,111  
Construction   3,556,511       3,726,808       3,833,269       3,815,761       3,725,967  
Total commercial real estate   31,705,464       31,970,047       31,874,319       31,608,833       30,777,078  
Residential mortgage   5,618,355       5,569,010       5,562,665       5,560,356       5,486,280  
Consumer:                  
Home equity   564,083       559,152       548,918       535,493       516,592  
Automobile   1,700,508       1,620,389       1,585,987       1,632,875       1,717,141  
Other consumer   1,229,439       1,261,154       1,251,000       1,252,382       1,118,929  
Total consumer loans   3,494,030       3,440,695       3,385,905       3,420,750       3,352,662  
Total loans $ 49,922,042     $ 50,210,295     $ 50,097,519     $ 49,877,248     $ 48,659,966  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 12.81     $ 12.79     $ 12.64     $ 12.54     $ 12.41  
Tangible book value per common share(3)   8.84       8.79       8.63       8.51       8.36  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   7.62 %     7.58 %     7.40 %     7.24 %     6.82 %
Tier 1 leverage capital   8.20       8.16       8.08       7.86       7.96  
Common equity tier 1 capital   9.34       9.29       9.21       9.03       9.02  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   9.78       9.72       9.64       9.47       9.46  
Total risk-based capital   11.88       11.76       11.68       11.52       11.58  
                                       


   
  Three Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands) 2024   2023   2023
Allowance for credit losses for loans          
Beginning balance $ 465,550     $ 462,345     $ 483,255  
Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02               (1,368 )
Beginning balance, adjusted   465,550       462,345       481,887  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial and industrial   (14,293 )     (10,616 )     (26,047 )
Commercial real estate   (1,204 )     (8,814 )      
Construction   (7,594 )     (1,906 )     (5,698 )
Residential mortgage         (25 )      
Total consumer   (1,809 )     (1,274 )     (828 )
Total loans charged-off   (24,900 )     (22,635 )     (32,573 )
Charged-off loans recovered:          
Commercial and industrial   682       4,655       1,399  
Commercial real estate   241       1       24  
Residential mortgage   25       15       21  
Total consumer   397       473       761  
Total loans recovered   1,345       5,144       2,205  
Total net charge-offs   (23,555 )     (17,491 )     (30,368 )
Provision for credit losses for loans   45,274       20,696       9,450  
Ending balance $ 487,269     $ 465,550     $ 460,969  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:          
Allowance for loan losses $ 469,248     $ 446,080     $ 436,898  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   18,021       19,470       24,071  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 487,269     $ 465,550     $ 460,969  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:          
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 46,723     $ 21,396     $ 9,979  
Credit for unfunded credit commitments   (1,449 )     (700 )     (529 )
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 45,274     $ 20,696     $ 9,450  
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans   0.19 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans   0.98 %     0.93 %     0.95 %
                       


   
  As Of
ASSET QUALITY: March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
($ in thousands) 2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 6,202     $ 9,307     $ 10,687     $ 6,229     $ 20,716  
Commercial real estate   5,791       3,008       8,053       3,612       13,580  
Residential mortgage   20,819       26,345       13,159       15,565       12,599  
Total consumer   14,032       20,554       15,509       8,431       7,845  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   46,844       59,214       47,408       33,837       54,740  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   2,665       5,095       5,720       7,468       24,118  
Commercial real estate   3,720       1,257       2,620              
Residential mortgage   5,970       8,200       9,710       1,348       2,133  
Total consumer   1,834       4,715       1,720       4,126       1,519  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   14,189       19,267       19,770       12,942       27,770  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   5,750       5,579       6,629       6,599       8,927  
Commercial real estate                     2,242        
Construction   3,990       3,990       3,990       3,990       6,450  
Residential mortgage   2,884       2,488       1,348       1,165       1,668  
Total consumer   731       1,088       391       1,006       747  
Total 90 or more days past due   13,355       13,145       12,358       15,002       17,792  
Total accruing past due loans $ 74,388     $ 91,626     $ 79,536     $ 61,781     $ 100,302  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 102,399     $ 99,912     $ 87,655     $ 84,449     $ 78,606  
Commercial real estate   100,052       99,739       83,338       82,712       67,938  
Construction   51,842       60,851       62,788       63,043       68,649  
Residential mortgage   28,561       26,986       21,614       20,819       23,483  
Total consumer   4,438       4,383       3,545       3,068       3,318  
Total non-accrual loans   287,292       291,871       258,940       254,091       241,994  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   88       71       71       824       1,189  
Other repossessed assets   1,393       1,444       1,314       1,230       1,752  
Total non-performing assets $ 288,773     $ 293,386     $ 260,325     $ 256,145     $ 244,935  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.58 %     0.58 %     0.52 %     0.51 %     0.50 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.72       0.76       0.68       0.63       0.70  
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans   163.33       152.83       170.76       171.76       180.54  
                                       

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1)   Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2)   Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
     


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024   2023   2023
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):          
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 96,280     $ 71,554     $ 146,551  
Add: FDIC Special assessment(a)   7,394       50,297        
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net(b)   7       (877 )     24  
Add: Restructuring charge(c)   620       (538 )      
Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division(d)   (3,629 )            
Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities(e)               5,000  
Add: Merger related expenses(f)         10,000       4,133  
Add: Litigation reserve(g)         3,540        
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income   4,392       62,422       9,157  
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments(h)   (1,224 )     (17,679 )     (1,178 )
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448     $ 116,297     $ 154,530  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,119       4,104       3,874  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 95,329     $ 112,193     $ 150,656  
__________          
(a) Included in the FDIC insurance expense.
(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
(c) Represents severance expense (credit) related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(d) Included in net gains (losses) on sale of assets.
(e) Included in provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed).
(f) Represents data processing termination costs within technology, furniture and equipment expense during the fourth quarter 2023 and salary and employee benefits expense during the first quarter 2023.
(g) Represents legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
(h) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
           
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):          
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 95,329     $ 112,193     $ 150,656  
Average number of shares outstanding   508,340,719       507,683,229       507,111,295  
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.30  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding   510,633,945       509,714,526       509,656,430  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.30  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):          
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448     $ 116,297     $ 154,530  
Average shareholders' equity $ 6,725,695     $ 6,639,906     $ 6,440,215  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,024,999       2,033,656       2,061,361  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,700,696     $ 4,606,250     $ 4,378,854  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   8.46 %     10.10 %     14.12 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):          
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448     $ 116,297     $ 154,530  
Average assets $ 61,256,868     $ 61,113,553     $ 59,867,002  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   0.65 %     0.76 %     1.03 %
                       


 
GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024   2023   2023
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):          
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,448     $ 116,297     $ 154,530  
Average shareholders' equity $ 6,725,695     $ 6,639,906     $ 6,440,215  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   5.91 %     7.01 %     9.60 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):          
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 96,280     $ 71,554     $ 146,551  
Average shareholders' equity   6,725,695       6,639,906       6,440,215  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,024,999       2,033,656       2,061,361  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,700,696     $ 4,606,250     $ 4,378,854  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)   8.19 %     6.21 %     13.39 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):          
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 280,310     $ 340,421     $ 272,166  
Less: FDIC Special assessment (pre-tax)   7,394       50,297        
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)   620       (538 )      
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)         10,000       4,133  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)   5,562       4,547       4,253  
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)         3,540        
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 266,734     $ 272,575     $ 263,780  
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)   393,548       397,275       436,020  
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)   61,415       52,691       54,299  
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)   7       (877 )     24  
Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)   (3,629 )            
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 57,793     $ 51,814     $ 54,323  
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 451,341     $ 449,089     $ 490,343  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   59.10 %     60.70 %     53.79 %
                       


   
  As of
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):                  
Common shares outstanding   508,893,059       507,709,927       507,660,742       507,619,430       507,762,358  
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,727,139     $ 6,701,391     $ 6,627,299     $ 6,575,184     $ 6,511,581  
Less: Preferred stock   209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691       209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,020,405       2,029,267       2,038,202       2,046,882       2,056,107  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,497,043     $ 4,462,433     $ 4,379,406     $ 4,318,611     $ 4,245,783  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.84     $ 8.79     $ 8.63     $ 8.51     $ 8.36  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,497,043     $ 4,462,433     $ 4,379,406     $ 4,318,611     $ 4,245,783  
Total assets (GAAP)   61,000,188       60,934,974       61,183,352       61,703,693       64,309,573  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,020,405       2,029,267       2,038,202       2,046,882       2,056,107  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 58,979,783     $ 58,905,707     $ 59,145,150     $ 59,656,811     $ 62,253,466  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.62 %     7.58 %     7.40 %     7.24 %     6.82 %
                                       

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 398,827     $ 284,090  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   542,006       607,135  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities   66,951       64,464  
Trading debt securities   3,989       3,973  
Available for sale debt securities   1,449,334       1,296,576  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,131 at March 31, 2024 and $1,205 at December 31, 2023)   3,710,687       3,739,208  
Total investment securities   5,230,961       5,104,221  
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $17,639 at March 31, 2024 and $20,640 at December 31, 2023 for loans originated for sale)   61,782       30,640  
Loans   49,922,042       50,210,295  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (469,248 )     (446,080 )
Net loans   49,452,794       49,764,215  
Premises and equipment, net   371,034       381,081  
Lease right of use assets   336,330       343,461  
Bank owned life insurance   723,398       723,799  
Accrued interest receivable   253,893       245,498  
Goodwill   1,868,936       1,868,936  
Other intangible assets, net   151,469       160,331  
Other assets   1,608,758       1,421,567  
Total Assets $ 61,000,188     $ 60,934,974  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 11,273,331     $ 11,539,483  
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market   25,060,881       24,526,622  
Time   12,743,734       13,176,724  
Total deposits   49,077,946       49,242,829  
Short-term borrowings   75,224       917,834  
Long-term borrowings   3,262,341       2,328,375  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,195       57,108  
Lease liabilities   396,904       403,781  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,403,439       1,283,656  
Total Liabilities   54,273,049       54,233,583  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   111,590       111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   98,101       98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 508,893,059 shares at March 31, 2024 and 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2023)   178,535       178,187  
Surplus   4,989,023       4,989,989  
Retained earnings   1,506,738       1,471,371  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (156,848 )     (146,456 )
Treasury stock, at cost (186,983 common shares at December 31, 2023)         (1,391 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   6,727,139       6,701,391  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 61,000,188     $ 60,934,974  
               

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2024   2023   2023
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 771,553     $ 762,894     $ 655,226  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:          
Taxable   35,797       34,117       32,289  
Tax-exempt   4,796       4,820       5,325  
Dividends   6,828       6,138       5,185  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   9,682       10,215       22,205  
Total interest income   828,656       818,184       720,230  
Interest Expense          
Interest on deposits:          
Savings, NOW and money market   232,506       221,501       150,766  
Time   151,065       165,351       80,298  
Interest on short-term borrowings   20,612       5,524       33,948  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   30,925       28,533       19,198  
Total interest expense   435,108       420,909       284,210  
Net Interest Income   393,548       397,275       436,020  
(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities   (74 )     (116 )     4,987  
Provision for credit losses for loans   45,274       20,696       9,450  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   348,348       376,695       421,583  
Non-Interest Income          
Wealth management and trust fees   17,930       11,978       9,587  
Insurance commissions   2,251       3,221       2,420  
Capital markets   5,670       6,489       10,892  
Service charges on deposit accounts   11,249       9,336       10,476  
Gains on securities transactions, net   49       907       378  
Fees from loan servicing   3,188       2,616       2,671  
Gains on sales of loans, net   1,618       2,302       489  
Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net   3,694       (129 )     124  
Bank owned life insurance   3,235       4,107       2,584  
Other   12,531       11,864       14,678  
Total non-interest income   61,415       52,691       54,299  
Non-Interest Expense          
Salary and employee benefits expense   141,831       131,719       144,986  
Net occupancy expense   24,323       27,590       23,256  
Technology, furniture and equipment expense   35,462       44,404       36,508  
FDIC insurance assessment   18,236       60,627       9,155  
Amortization of other intangible assets   9,412       9,696       10,519  
Professional and legal fees   16,465       25,238       16,814  
Amortization of tax credit investments   5,562       4,547       4,253  
Other   29,019       36,600       26,675  
Total non-interest expense   280,310       340,421       272,166  
Income Before Income Taxes   129,453       88,965       203,716  
Income tax expense   33,173       17,411       57,165  
Net Income   96,280       71,554       146,551  
Dividends on preferred stock   4,119       4,104       3,874  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 92,161     $ 67,450     $ 142,677  
                       

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                              
Loans(1)(2) $ 50,246,591     $ 771,577     6.14 %   $ 50,039,429     $ 762,918     6.10 %   $ 47,859,371     $ 655,250     5.48 %
Taxable investments(3)   5,094,978       42,625     3.35       4,950,773       40,255     3.25       5,033,134       37,474     2.98  
Tax-exempt investments(1)(3)   579,842       6,071     4.19       593,577       6,101     4.11       623,145       6,739     4.33  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   697,386       9,682     5.55       885,689       10,215     4.61       1,847,140       22,205     4.81  
Total interest earning assets   56,618,797       829,955     5.86       56,469,468       819,489     5.80       55,362,790       721,668     5.21  
Other assets   4,638,071               4,644,085               4,504,212          
Total assets $ 61,256,868             $ 61,113,553             $ 59,867,002          
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 24,793,452     $ 232,506     3.75 %   $ 23,991,093     $ 221,500     3.69 %   $ 23,389,569     $ 150,766     2.58 %
Time deposits   12,599,395       151,065     4.80       13,934,683       165,351     4.75       9,738,608       80,298     3.30  
Short-term borrowings   1,537,879       20,612     5.36       449,831       5,524     4.91       2,803,743       33,948     4.84  
Long-term borrowings(4)   2,625,862       30,925     4.71       2,377,706       28,533     4.80       1,686,830       19,198     4.55  
Total interest bearing liabilities   41,556,588       435,108     4.19       40,753,313       420,908     4.13       37,618,750       284,210     3.02  
Non-interest bearing deposits   11,183,127               11,534,795               14,024,742          
Other liabilities   1,791,458               2,185,539               1,783,295          
Shareholders' equity   6,725,695               6,639,906               6,440,215          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,256,868             $ 61,113,553             $ 59,867,002          
                                   
Net interest income/interest rate spread(5)     $ 394,847     1.67 %       $ 398,581     1.67 %       $ 437,458     2.19 %
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1,299 )             (1,306 )             (1,438 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 393,548             $ 397,275             $ 436,020      
Net interest margin(6)         2.78             2.81             3.15  
Tax equivalent effect         0.01             0.01             0.01  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis(6)         2.79 %           2.82 %           3.16 %

____________

(1)  Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2)  Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3)  The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4)  Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6)  Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

   
  SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.
   


Contact:   Michael D. Hagedorn
    Senior Executive Vice President and
    Chief Financial Officer
    973-872-4885

