“WORLD’S GREATEST AVIATION CELEBRATION” - EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH - RETURNS JULY 22-28

Air Shows, D-Day 80th, New Innovations to Headline America’s Largest Aviation Event

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 71st annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly-in convention, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, is slated for July 22-28. More than 10,000 aircraft and 650,000 people are expected to partake in the week-long aviation celebration that features air shows, aircraft displays, new product introductions, historical re-enactments, and planes of every imaginable size and shape—from one-place ultralights to giant military cargo transports. With many participants coming and going by plane, Wittman Regional Airport will become the world’s busiest airport during that week.

As always, the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” will feature a dazzling array of day and night air shows, re-enactments, and aerobatic flying demonstrations. Some of this year’s highlights include:

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary, including performances from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds on July 25-27

The 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944 as part of the “Turning The Tide” commemoration recalling the momentous events of that year

A rare reunion of the world’s only two flying B-29 Superfortress bombers

The aircraft, personnel, and programs of the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command

An appearance by the Italian Freece Tricolori military jet team (July 23)

Spectacular military jet flying by the F-35, F-22, and A-10 demo teams, plus an “aerial art show” by more than 500 drones during the July 24 and 27 night air shows

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration because it encompasses everything within the world of flight,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “Oshkosh is the aviation crossroads where innovation, history, family fun, more than 800 exhibitors, and the sheer excitement of flight come together like no place else on earth.”

Along with this year’s special attractions, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh annually features an unmatched roster of daily features, all included in admission. Among those are:

KidVenture for young aviation enthusiasts, with flight simulators, control-line aircraft and other hands-on activities

WomenVenture, a weeklong series of events and forums for female aviators and enthusiasts, with a major focus on the Wednesday, July 24, nationwide gathering of women aviators

Nightly presentations at EAA’s Theater in the Woods and aviation movies at the outdoor Fly-In Theater

3,000 showplanes on display, including vintage biplanes and more than 300 warbirds

The latest technology from NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and scores of aviation companies

Boeing will once again sponsor free admission for all patrons ages 18 and under, making AirVenture a great family experience. The EAA Aviation Museum is open during AirVenture week of AirVenture as part of event admission, while flight experiences on a B-25, Ford Tri-Motor and Bell 47 helicopter will be available.

