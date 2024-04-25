Climb Channel Solutions Launches Partnership with Automox, Providing Leading Endpoint Management Solution to North American Partners

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced the launch of a new partnership with Automox, a leading cloud-native IT automation endpoint management solution, now available to their North American partners.

With the addition of Automox, Climb partners can provide customers the capabilities to save time, eliminate risk, and automate the patching, configuration, and control of all Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints with one modern IT operations platform. Adding Climb as a distributor is a strategic move for Automox as they expand their channel efforts with the goal of switching to over 50% of business via the channel.

Cooper Herrera, Manager of Channel Sales at Automox, said, “We're proud and excited to partner with Climb Channel Solutions. As the leading cloud-native IT automation endpoint management solution, Automox fits perfectly in Climb's stack of business-critical technologies. Thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants now have access to cloud-native IT automation at scale.”

Automox partners with industry-leading companies to extend the sales reach for Automox's cloud-native IT operations platform. Their dedicated channel team is focused on helping resellers sell across a wide range of market segments, from small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) to large, multi-location corporate enterprises - and across all vertical markets.

“We are excited about the addition of Automox to our North American line cards,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “It is important to us to continue to bring on leading emerging technology for our partners to satisfy the need of their customers. As automation becomes a focus for tech industry, signing vendors, such as Automox, helps us ensure our partner ecosystem is enabled with the best of the best.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 350+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

