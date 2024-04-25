call center AI market value

High installation and training cost coupled with privacy and security concern is affecting the call center AI market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Call Center AI Market Reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2030, Key Factors that are leading the Market Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global call center AI market was valued at USD 959.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 9,949.61 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3%.

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market. The adoption of advanced call center software solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in need for enterprises to upgrade legacy infrastructure and develop a more agile approach for customer engagement.

The global call center AI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Depending on component, the market is divided into compute platforms, solution, and service. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The success of customer engagement has always been dependent on the accuracy and speed of request addressing. With implementation of call center AI, organizations were able to strengthen their customer relations during such challenging times.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global call center AI market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

The global call center AI industry analyzed in the research include Artificial Solutions International AB, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Google, SAP, NICE inContact, Avaya, and Nuance Communications, Inc.

