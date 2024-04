C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Expected to Reach $3,568.69 Million by 2030 | CAGR 2.4%

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-reactive protein (CRP), an acute phase protein is primarily induced during acute phase of an inflammatory/infectious process by the action of Interleukin IL-6 on the gene responsible for CRP transcription. C-reactive protein test is used to determine concentration of CRP in blood plasma. CRP is an acute inflammatory protein that can multiply up to 1,000-fold in areas of infection or inflammation. The test is used to determine the infection and other medical conditions. The test does not specify direct cause of inflammation, but indicates the level of inflammation caused by other factors. It is a reliable early indicator of inflammation or injury.



๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Zoetis Inc. (Abaxis Inc.), Merck KGAA (Millipore Sigma), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Horiba, Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Randox Laboratories Limited



Growth of the C-reactive protein testing market is majorly driven, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, endometriosis, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and other diseases. Increase in unhealthy lifestyle, poor eating habits, rise in stress, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle has led to increase in number of chronic diseases globally.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, one in every four adults in the U.S., which is 23.7% or approximately 58.5 million people, have arthritis. Arthritis is more common in women (23.5%) than in men (18.1%) and more common in adults with fair/poor health (40.5%) than in those with excellent/very good health (15.4%). Furthermore, prevalence of arthritis rises with age. In the coming decades, the prevalence of doctor-diagnosed arthritis is expected to rise significantly. By 2040, an estimated 78.4 million adults aged 18 and older, which is 25.9% of the projected total adult population will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, up from 58.5 million adults from 2013 to 2015. Thus, rise of such cases is expected to significantly increase the number of CRP testing and further drive the c-reactive protein testing market growth during the forecast period.



In addition, technological advancements for CRP testing, development, and launch of various products further drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2021, HORIBA UK Limited launched its new generation Microsemi CRP point-of-care hematology analyzer. It is nearly 25% more compact and includes improved software with network connectivity, resulting in improved usability and increased memory capacity. A new parameter, granulocytes-to-lymphocytes ratio (GLR), has been added to its suite of 20 parameters to support COVID-19 patient assessment. All of this contributes toward increased functionality of new Microsemi CRPs and diagnostic efficiency in determining whether an infection or inflammation is viral or bacterial and determining the appropriate antibiotic therapy at the point-of-care. Its delivers results in just four minutes, combined with comprehensive data management and enables clinicians to initiate more rapid treatment decisions. Thus, launch of such products further propel growth of the C-reactive protein testing market.



