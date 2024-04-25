Military Robots Market : $17,556.51 Million in 2020 to an Estimated $34,618.14 Million by 2030, with Solid CAGR of 7.4%

- Military Robots

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global military robots market was valued at $17.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global military robots market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of military robots, along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others.

By application, the market is categorized into combat support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others. The combat support segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a military robot by defense forces to assist in combat operations throughout the globe.

By mode of operation, the military robots market is bifurcated into human operated and autonomous. The human operated segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for human operated robots as it involves the unmanned feature and human intelligence capabilities.

By platform, the military robots market is bifurcated into airborne robots, land robots, and marine robots. The land robots segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as they offer high efficiency, lethality and reliability in a combat situation.

An increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world and a rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications are expected to drive the military robots market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and a rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 impact on the military robots market size is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of non-essential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative military autonomous systems globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By application, the combat support segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By platform, the land robots segment is projected to lead the global military robots market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to airborne and marine robots segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BAE Systems plc,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.,

Rheinmetall AG,

SAAB AB,

Thales Group

