Instant Dry Yeast Market Surges: Key Findings Revealed

Rapid Growth Projected for Instant Dry Yeast Market, Unveiling Key Insights and Trends

Unlocking insights into the flourishing instant dry yeast market underscores its pivotal role in baking innovation.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Instant Dry Yeast Market by Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”

The instant dry yeast market size is expected to reach $1,273.50 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Instant yeast is more finely ground than active dry yeast. Marketed as dissolving and activating more quickly (thus the instant part), it is nearly identical to active dry. It is also known as bread machine yeast, rapid-rise yeast, or quick-rise yeast. Instant dry yeast has the advantages of high activity, stable performance, easy transportation and storage, and being convenient to use. It is an excellent fermentation agent and biological raising agent, widely used in bread, pastry, and other fermented products.

Instant dry yeast can easily substitute for regular active dry yeast and reduce rise time. Instant dry yeast can be directly added to other ingredients in bread. But active yeast needs to be activated using a warm liquid to make it ready to use. Health benefits associated with instant dry yeast, such as a healthy digestive system and helping to manage the immune system, if used in inappropriate measures or consumed directly, will have an adverse effect on the human body, and that becomes a major constraint on the dry east market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has largely and negatively impacted the instant dry yeast market. This is attributed to the lockdown implemented across various countries, which has hampered food processing and other processing industries. The pandemic is having a profound impact on the world and is still affecting many parts of the world.

According to the instant dry yeast market analysis, the instant dry yeast market is segmented into packaging type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of packaging type, the market is categorized into pouches, bottles, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into QSR, food services, bakery and confectionery, household, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of packaging type, the bottle segment has been gaining significant share in the global instant dry yeast market and is estimated to reach $420.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.64%. Plastic and glass bottles with wax coatings are mostly used for the packaging of instant dry yeast. Plastic bottles are gaining significant traction in the instant dry yeast market and are expected to continue their traction during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to benefits such as being lightweight, cost-effective, convenient, re-sealable, and flexible, so manufacturers can switch from one bottle shape or size to another. The rise in consumer preference for durable, reusable products, coupled with the constantly changing food packaging industry landscape, is expected to boost the demand for plastic bottles of instant dry yeast. Moreover, low cost, convenience, and excellent printability make it a lucrative packaging solution among other forms of packaging for the instant dry yeast.

According to the instant dry yeast market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is growing at the highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $349.2 million by 2030. E-commerce distribution of instant dry yeast is gaining major popularity owing to the proliferation of the internet of things at the commercial level. Convenient and easy transportation and globalization are promoting the growth of the online distribution of business-to-business products, such as raw materials. Furthermore, growing consumption of the instant dry yeast through household and small industries, hotels, and restaurants is expected to boost demand through various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, and Walmart.

On the basis of end user, the food services segments accounted for around 24.1% of the market share in 2020, with the former constituting around 27.53% of the share and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. inclination of consumers toward new cuisines at a reasonable cost boosts the adoption of new technologies for preparing quick-served foods among full-service restaurants. Ongoing trends of luxury dining and tourism are expected to drive the instant dry yeast market through full-service restaurants. In addition, high disposable income boosts the spending capacity of consumers on luxury amenities. Furthermore, upsurge in shopping centers at business hubs across the globe leads to the proliferation of full-service restaurants, which in turn contributes to the growth of instant dry yeast market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market. The major drivers of the Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market are presence of a large population base, changes in taste & preferences of consumers, and surge in number of fast food chains and trucks. Moreover, adoption of western lifestyle and rise in disposable income are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, rapid urbanization, and presence of large customer base preferring instant dry yeast drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

The players operating in the instant dry yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Lesaffre, Hagold Hefe Gmbh, Asmussen Gmbh, ACH Food Companies, Inc, Fleischmann's Yeast, LALLEMAND Inc, AB Mauri Food, Pakmaya, Angel Yeast and Keliff'.

Growing Demand

Consumer preference for convenience and ready-to-use products has fueled the demand for instant dry yeast. Its ease of use and longer shelf life compared to fresh yeast make it a popular choice among both commercial bakers and home bakers.

Bakery Industry Expansion

The bakery industry's expansion, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and dietary preferences, has been a major factor contributing to the growth of the instant dry yeast market. Rapid urbanization, especially in emerging economies, has led to increased consumption of bakery products, further boosting demand for instant dry yeast.

Health and Wellness Trends

With growing awareness about health and wellness, consumers are seeking healthier alternatives in their diets. Instant dry yeast is perceived as a healthier option compared to some other leavening agents, as it is often free from additives and offers nutritional benefits such as being a source of protein, B vitamins, and minerals.

Technological Advancements

Advances in yeast production technologies have led to improved quality and consistency of instant dry yeast, making it more attractive to manufacturers. These advancements have also helped in reducing production costs, driving market growth.

Regional Trends

The demand for instant dry yeast varies across different regions, influenced by factors such as culinary traditions, dietary habits, and economic conditions. While developed regions like North America and Europe continue to be significant markets, rapid urbanization and changing food habits in Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries are driving market expansion in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The instant dry yeast market is characterized by the presence of several key players competing based on product quality, price, and distribution network. Companies are increasingly focusing on product innovation and expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches.

Challenges

Despite its growing popularity, the instant dry yeast market faces challenges such as the price volatility of raw materials, stringent regulations, and competition from alternative leavening agents. Additionally, fluctuations in wheat prices, a key raw material for yeast production, can impact market dynamics.

Future Outlook

The instant dry yeast market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of baking as a hobby. Technological innovations aimed at enhancing product quality and sustainability are likely to further fuel market expansion in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The instant dry yeast market was valued at $619.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,273.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By packaging type, the bottle segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was valued at $379.2 million, accounting for 28.4% of the global instant dry yeast market share.

By end user, the household segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

In 2020, the U.K. was the most prominent market in Europe and is projected to reach $122.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

