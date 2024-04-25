Insights into the Ground to air on-board Connectivity Market Landscape: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ground to air on-board connectivity market size was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, railway, and maritime industries is expected to offer market growth in the upcoming years. Also, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services and growth in number of airline passengers in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the ground to air on-board connectivity market.

The ground-to-air on-board connectivity market is experiencing notable trends driven by several factors. One significant trend is the increasing number of air passengers worldwide, which is prompting heightened investment in this market segment. This rise in air travel is fueled by various factors such as increased disposable income, preference for air travel in emerging economies, and substantial infrastructural investments by governments. For example, according to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Asia-Pacific region witnessed a remarkable growth of 36.3% with 1.5 billion passengers in 2017 alone.

The purpose of on-board connectivity, whether on trains, ships, or airplanes, may vary, but a common objective is to enhance passenger experience by providing entertainment and connectivity options. The surge in the use of portable electronic devices further drives the demand for such connectivity solutions, as passengers increasingly seek to stay connected and entertained during their travels.

Liberalization in the transportation sector, particularly in emerging markets, is another significant driver for market growth. This trend encourages innovation and investment in on-board connectivity solutions to meet the evolving demands of passengers.

However, the market faces challenges such as significant capital investment required for hardware installations on individual airplanes, as well as various regulatory frameworks and certification issues in different countries. These factors may impede the growth of the ground-to-air on-board connectivity market to some extent.

Despite these challenges, there are opportunities for market growth, especially with increasing government initiatives aimed at enhancing customer services in the transportation sector. These initiatives can create a favorable environment for the adoption of on-board connectivity solutions and drive further innovation in the market.

North America accounted for the highest ground to air on-board connectivity market share of the market in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the ground to air on-board connectivity market forecast period, owing to presence of major market players in this region. In addition, availability of strong on ground connectivity is also a major factor that fuels the growth of market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific has grown significantly in the last few years and is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the ground to air on-board connectivity outlook. Also, The rise in communication services and booming aerospace industries in countries such as Japan, India, and China is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, majority of the new aircraft sales are taking place in this region, which is also one of the key factors fueling the ground to air on-board connectivity market in this region. In addition, majority of the new aircraft sales are taking place in this Asia-Pacific, which is also one of the major factors fueling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key ground to air on-board connectivity industry players profiled in the report include ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

