Aircraft Brake System Market Expanding at a Healthy 5.5% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $18.4 billion by 2032

The growth of the aircraft brake system market is driven by its safe operation of aircraft during landing and taxiing.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 share are increasingly incorporating lightweight materials such as carbon-carbon composites and advanced ceramics. These materials offer higher strength-to-weight ratios compared to traditional steel, contributing to improved performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance requirements. Furthermore, electromechanical brake systems are gaining traction in the market due to their potential for enhanced control, reliability, and efficiency compared to hydraulic systems. By eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid, electromechanical brakes offer simplified maintenance and reduced environmental impact.

The global aircraft brake system market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in air passenger traffic in the world and rise in operations in the commercial aviation sector are expected to fuel the global aircraft brake system market. On the other hand, strict regulatory conditions create hindrances to market growth. On the contrary, usage of advanced technology can offer lucrative market opportunities.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨, 𝐋𝐮𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐀𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐋𝐂

aircraft brake system market analysis have a finite lifespan determined by factors such as usage, operating conditions, and maintenance practices. Airlines and maintenance providers follow comprehensive lifecycle management strategies that include scheduled replacement of brake components and systems at specified intervals to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Based on actuation, the power break segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments such as boosted brake and independent brake.

The replacement segment attained the highest market share in 2022 in the aircraft brake system industry due to the fact that many commercial aircraft in service are aging and require regular maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities. As aircraft age, their brake systems also wear out and require replacement to ensure continued safe operation. The need for replacement brake systems is particularly significant for older aircraft models, which constitute a substantial portion of the global fleet. Furthermore, commercial aircraft are typically in operation for extended periods each day, leading to frequent wear and tear on brake systems. The high utilization rates of commercial aircraft result in more frequent replacements of brake components and systems due to normal wear and fatigue.

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the rotary wing segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global aircraft brake system market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Brake-by-wire systems are being developed to provide electronic control of brake functions, offering precise control and customizable brake profiles. These systems allow for integration with aircraft flight control systems, enabling advanced features such as automatic brake modulation and anti-skid functionality. In addition, there is a growing focus on implementing predictive maintenance solutions for aircraft brake system market size. By leveraging data analytics, sensors, and predictive algorithms, operators can monitor brake system health in real-time, anticipate potential failures, and schedule maintenance proactively to minimize downtime and optimize operational efficiency.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on actuation, the power brake segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

By distribution, the replacement segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

