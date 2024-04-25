Defoamers Market to USD 5.35 Billion by 2030 Owing to Innovations and Growing Industrial Applications
"Silencing the Surge: Innovations, Applications, and Sustainability in the Defoamers Market for Enhanced Performance Across Industries."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Defoamers Market growth is mainly due to the increasing usage of the product in numerous agrochemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers, and the significant development of the water treatment infrastructure. Driven by the rising demand for technology in the automotive, paints and coatings, and food and beverages industries, the global defoamers market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Defoamers Market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 5.35 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The defoamers market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the increasing demand across various industries where foaming can hinder processes and product quality. Defoamers, also known as anti-foaming agents or foam control agents, are chemical additives that prevent or reduce foam formation during industrial processes such as manufacturing, wastewater treatment, and food processing. With foaming causing inefficiencies, product defects, and safety hazards in numerous applications, the need for effective defoamers is paramount to ensure smooth operations and product quality.
One key trend shaping the defoamers market is the focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable defoaming solutions. As environmental regulations become more stringent and consumer preferences shift towards eco-friendly products, manufacturers are increasingly seeking defoamer formulations that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and safe for human health and the environment. Bio-based defoamers derived from renewable resources such as vegetable oils, silicone-free defoamers, and water-based formulations are gaining popularity as alternatives to traditional chemical defoamers, meeting regulatory requirements and addressing sustainability concerns.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• Merck KGaA
• Ashland Inc.
• Dow Corning Corporation
• Evonik Industries AG
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Kemira Oyj
• Baker Hughes
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Air Products and Chemicals
• and other
Market Report Scope:
Defoamers, also known as antifoaming agents, are chemical additives that decrease and obstruct foam formation in industrial processes. They find applications in various industries such as pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, paint & coatings, and more. The rising adoption of defoamers is driven by their ability to enhance work efficiency by reducing foam formation, low viscosity, and high affinity toward air-liquid surfaces. However, stringent regulations by governing bodies and associated side effects pose challenges to market growth.
Market Analysis:
The introduction of new defoamers based on technologies like silicone and synthetic defoamers is set to boost production potential, contributing to market growth. Increased demand in industrial processes such as fermentation, mining, food processing, and oil processing, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization, further fuels market demand. The development of eco-friendly defoamers and the availability of different types at competitive prices are key growth factors.
Segment Analysis:
By Product, Silicone-based defoamers dominate with around 36.5% revenue share in 2022 due to their process friendliness. In terms of application, the pulp & paper segment holds the largest share at 28%, driven by the reduction in paper breaking, improved machine run ability, increased production, and better fiber quality.
By Product
• Oil-based
• Water-based
• Silicone-based
• Others
By Application
• Pulp & Paper
• Water Treatment
• Oil & gas
• Paints & Coatings
• Agrochemical
• Pharmaceuticals
• Detergents
• Food & Beverages
• Others
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific leads with a 42.5% revenue share in 2022, fueled by robust economic development in the region. Emerging economies like India and Australia contribute significantly. Europe held significant shares with a focus on water & wastewater treatment, driven by a regulatory emphasis on environmental
specifications and directives on urban wastewater treatment. Key Takeaways:
• Growing industrial applications and innovations in defoamer technologies are driving market growth.
• Asia Pacific dominates due to robust economic development and contributions from emerging economies.
• Pulp & paper is the leading application segment, showcasing increased efficiency and better quality.
Recent Developments:
In February 2021, Evonik introduced TEGO® Foamex 812, a defoamer designed for an exceptional balance between effectiveness and compatibility, meeting stringent regulatory requirements.
