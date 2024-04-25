Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market to USD 372.16 Million by 2030 Owing to Growing Pharmaceutical and Industrial Applications
"Unlocking Potential: Innovations, Applications, and Sustainability in the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market for Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Research Use."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, propelled by increasing population, GDP per capita, and health expenditures, fuels the demand for dimethyl sulfoxide. Factors such as rising pharmaceutical and industrial sector demands, coupled with growing awareness of its agricultural applications, are driving this upward trend.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market size was valued at USD 230 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 372.16 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its versatile applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and manufacturing. DMSO, a highly polar and aprotic solvent, is known for its exceptional solvent properties, high chemical stability, and low toxicity. It serves as a crucial ingredient in pharmaceutical formulations, electronic materials, polymer processing, and as a solvent in chemical reactions and extractions. The increasing demand for DMSO in pharmaceutical applications, such as drug delivery systems, topical medications, and cryopreservation solutions, is propelling market growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in drug development.
Moreover, the DMSO market is benefiting from advancements in manufacturing processes and product innovation aimed at enhancing purity, quality, and sustainability. Manufacturers are investing in refining technologies and purification techniques to produce ultra-pure DMSO with minimal impurities and consistent quality, meeting the stringent requirements of pharmaceutical, electronics, and other high-end applications. Additionally, efforts to develop eco-friendly and sustainable production methods, such as green chemistry approaches and renewable feedstocks, are gaining traction, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally responsible solvents and chemicals.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Gaylord Chemical Corporation
• Arkema Group
• Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
• Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.
• Zhuzhou Hansen Chemicals Co., Ltd
• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Yankuang Lunan Chemicals
• Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
• and other
Market Report Scope:
Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), derived from trees as a by-product of paper production, is a widely used solvent in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronics, and other industries. With three available grades, it serves various purposes, including microelectronic device manufacturing, pharmaceutical formulations, and industrial processes. Its unique ability to dissolve a wide range of substances makes it indispensable in agricultural applications as well.
Market Analysis:
Due to its membrane-penetrating ability, DMSO finds extensive use in pharmaceuticals, enhancing drug effectiveness and penetration. It is employed in wound treatment, burns, and various severe illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, DMSO's use of steroids presents growth opportunities for the market. However, strict laws and potential negative effects on the skin may restrain its growth.
Segment Analysis:
In terms of grade, pharmaceutical-grade DMSO dominates the market (45% revenue share in 2022), driven by its ability to penetrate membranes, making it ideal for pharmaceutical applications.
In terms of application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to have the major market share due to the rising demand for various medicines and advancements in drug development.
By Raw Material
• Raw Cotton
• Black Liquor
• Sulphur
• Lignin
By Grade
• Pharmaceutical
• Industrial
• Electronic
By Application
• Polymer Processing
• Electronics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Removers & Cleaners
• Agrochemicals
• Coatings
• Fine Chemicals
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific led the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market with a 56% revenue share in 2022, driven by robust industrial sectors in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. North America is expected to grow significantly (CAGR of 6.3%) due to increasing pharmaceutical demand and advancements in drug delivery systems.
Key Takeaway For the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market Study:
• The pharmaceutical sector is a key driver, leveraging DMSO's unique properties for enhanced drug delivery.
• Asia Pacific, led by China, dominates the market due to its flourishing industrial sectors and research activities.
• North America is set for substantial growth, fueled by pharmaceutical and electronics industry demands.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2023, Toray Fine Chemicalslaunched DMSO-StG (Sterilized Grade), a cryopreservation liquid for cells.
• In August 2022, Arkema unveiled SYNAQUA® 9511, a waterborne binder for industrial paints with low VOC levels.
