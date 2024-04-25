Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Share, Driving Factors and Market Segmentation Report 2023-2030
"Cleaning for Tomorrow: Innovations, Applications, and Sustainability in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market for Safer Environments."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging Demand in Healthcare and Cleaning Sectors Boosts Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market. Increasing awareness post-pandemic amplifies the need for sanitation, fostering robust growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, valued at USD 70.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 129.71 billion by 2030. The market anticipates a robust CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness across various sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and food processing. Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals play a crucial role in maintaining clean and sanitary environments, preventing the spread of infections, and ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. With the growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness in enhancing productivity, safety, and customer satisfaction, the demand for effective and efficient cleaning solutions is on the rise.
Moreover, the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is witnessing advancements in product innovation and technology aimed at improving cleaning performance, efficiency, and safety. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop next-generation cleaning chemicals with enhanced efficacy against a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, and stubborn stains. Additionally, innovations such as concentrated formulations, easy-to-use dispensing systems, and automation technologies streamline cleaning processes, reduce waste, and lower overall cleaning costs for industrial and institutional users.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• 3M
• BASF SE
• Clariant
• Procter & Gamble
• Dow
• SOLVAY
• Sasol
• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
• Eastman Chemical Corporation
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Huntsman International LLC
• Croda International PLC
• Clorox Company, Inc.
• and other
Market Report Scope:
Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals play a pivotal role in maintaining hygiene and sanitation across various sectors. These chemicals witness a rising demand due to escalating standards in hygiene, especially in commercial and hospitality establishments. The outbreak of COVID-19 further emphasized the importance of sanitation, propelling market growth. However, government regulations and environmental concerns pose challenges. The market, though minimally impacted by the pandemic, faced bottlenecks due to insufficient manufacturing capacities among key players.
Market Analysis:
The surge in demand from commercial and hospitality sectors, coupled with increased sanitation standards in workplaces globally, propels the growth of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. However, health hazards posed by cleaning chemicals and government regulations act as potential restraints. The emerging use of bio-based cleaning chemicals presents growth opportunities, driven by increasing safety and environmental regulations.
Segment Analysis:
By Product: General-purpose cleaners dominated the Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals Market by product type in 2022, driven by extensive usage for degreasing, metal cleaning, and sanitation. The disinfectant & sanitization segment is expected to grow due to increased demand from the food & beverage industry.
By Raw Material: Surfactants hold a significant share, contributing to effective dirt and grease removal. The preference for biodegradable surfactants aligns with eco-conscious consumer demands, fostering sustainable sourcing and production.
By End-use: The commercial segment commands over 60% of the market, driven by increased usage in food service, healthcare, and other sectors.
By Product
• Disinfectants And Sanitizers
• General Purpose Cleaners
• Laundry Care Products
• Vehicle Wash Products
• Ware washing
• Others
By Raw Material
• Surfactant
• Chlor-alkali
• Solvents
• Biocides
• Phosphates
• Others
By End-use
• Manufacturing
• Commercial
• Institutional & Government
Key Regional Development:
North America leads with a 36.5% revenue share in 2023, driven by pandemic-induced demand and increased manufacturing needs. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of about 8.3%, fueled by economic development, urbanization, and stringent cleanliness regulations.
Key Takeaways from the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market study:
• Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market to reach USD 129.71 billion by 2030.
• The commercial segment dominates, driven by increased demand from various sectors.
• Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR of about 8.3% during the forecast period.
• Surfactants and general-purpose cleaners hold significant market shares.
Recent Developments:
• Clariant AG to invest USD 86.7 million to enhance its ethoxylation plant in China by 2024.
• In Oct 2022, BASF and Hannong Chemicals planned to establish "BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions Ltd."
• In March 2022, Sasol Chemicals partnered with Holiferm Limited for the development and commercialization of new biosurfactants.
