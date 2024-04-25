President Cyril Ramaphosa on extension of employment of South African National Defense Force

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly and the (acting) Speaker on the extension of the employment of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) in various international obligations.

The extension, which is in accordance with section 201(2)(C) of the Constitution is for services in fulfilment of significant international duties in Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South African Development Community (SADC) Maritime security strategy.

The President has extended the employment of one thousand four hundreds and nine five (1495) members of the SANDF for service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the Republic of South Africa towards the SADC Region.

The deployment will help combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists affecting the northern areas of Mozambique under Operation VIKELA.

Members of the SANDF employed will continue with their responsibilities of combating acts of terrorism and violent extremism, over the period 16 April 2024 to 31 December 2024 at the expenditure estimate of R984 368 057.

The extended employment of one thousand one hundred and ninety eight (1198) members of the SANDF at the estimate expenditure of R805 057 755 is for service in fulfilment of an international obligation towards the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (“MONUSCO”) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lastly the 200 members of the SANDF extension of employment is for the fulfilment of an international obligation towards SADC Maritime Security Strategy (“SADC MSS”). This deployment will help counter the threat of piracy and other related illegal maritime activities along the Southern African coast of the Indian Ocean.

The expenditure estimate to be incurred for this deployment amount to R35 325 852.

President Ramaphosa will communicate the report to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Media enquiries

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za