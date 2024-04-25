President Cyril Ramaphosa leads 2024 Freedom Day national celebration, 27 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 27 April 2024 lead the 2024 Freedom Day national celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Freedom Day 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democratic dispensation and commemorates the nation’s first democratic election on 27 April 1994.

Under the theme “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership, and Growth,” this year's Freedom Month celebrations hold special significance as they also coincide with the 28th anniversary of the enactment of the South African Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

Reflecting on the strides made over the past three decades, we honour the sacrifices of those who fought tirelessly for a democratic, equal, and discrimination-free nation.

The Freedom Day event will unite all spheres of government and stakeholders and partners from all sectors of society in celebrating our democratic journey.

The observance of this historic milestone as preparations are being finalised for the Wednesday, May 29 2024 National and Provincial elections, is an inclusive national occasion that emphasises the continuous evolution of our democratic processes and the enduring spirit of civic engagement.

Freedom Day and Freedom Month seek to deepen understanding of South Africa's history and development, foster dialogue on our constitutional journey, and mobilise the public and private sectors towards addressing pressing challenges.

This commemoration calls on all South Africans to honour our past, celebrate our achievements, and collectively build a future where everyone enjoys equal rights.

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Zizi Kodwa, Premier of Gauteng Province, Mr. Panyaza Lesufi, and Members of the Executive Council, along with mayors and senior government officials, will join President Ramaphosa on this momentous occasion.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 27 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Union Buildings, City of Tshwane, Gauteng Province

