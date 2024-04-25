Membrane Pump Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030 - SEKO S.P.A, INGERSOLL RAND, XYLEM, EMEC SRL, etc.

Membrane Pump Market Insight

Membrane Pump Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

Increasing demand from the chemical industry & water and wastewater treatment industry and pharmaceutical industry are some of the driving factors and opportunities in the Membrane Pump Market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane pumps are part of the positive displacement pump group. An air motor propels it forward. The compressed air that is injected into the air chambers behind the membranes is used to move two membranes that are connected by a pump shaft back and forth. Membrane pumps are employed in a variety of industries, including construction and chemical industries due to their capacity to handle diverse types of fluids. The only stipulation is that compressed air should be available. Depending on the mechanism and operational needs of end-use applications, they are made in a variety of ways. The global membrane pump market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14568

The rise in investment in water treatment facilities and the oil & gas industry is expected to be the main driver of the global membrane pump market. Increased demand for freshwater as a result of rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization has boosted the market growth in developing countries. Many compact membrane pumps with simpler designs have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs. This resulted in rise in membrane pump usage across a wide range of sectors, resulting in the membrane pump market's consistent expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, membrane pumps provide qualities, such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime, that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Membrane pumps are well suited to transfer poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications, which is expected to boost the membrane pump market during the forecast period. These are some of the membrane pump market trends observed globally.

The membrane pump market is segmented based on method, operation, discharge pressure, end-use industry, and region. By method, the market is classified into air-operated and electrically-operated. By operation, the market is bifurcated into single and double. By discharge pressure, the market is classified into up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. By end-use industry, it is classified into chemical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14568

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Membrane Pump industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

INGERSOLL RAND

EMEC S.R.L.

TAPFLO AB

LEWA GmbH

LEAK PROOF PUMPS

GRUNDFOS HOLDING

SEKO S.P.A

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

XYLEM

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14568

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- The air-operated segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5%.

- The double segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5%.

- The up to 80 bar segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5.4%.

- The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020.

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4%.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/16/2609899/0/en/Industrial-Heat-Pump-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-17-7-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟐. 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/10/2495750/0/en/Geothermal-Heat-Pump-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-12-5-billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diaphragm-pump-market-to-garner-9-3-bn-globally-by-2030-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-869206698.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.