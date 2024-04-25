Military Antenna Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | USD 6.7 billion By 2031

Military Antenna Market

Rise in use of electronically steered phased array antennas along with massive demand for land-based communication systems to boost the growth of the global military antenna market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Hascall-Denke, Eylex Pty Ltd., Antenna Products Corporation, L3 Harris, Alaris Holdings Limited, Antcom Corporation, Mobile Mark Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Southwest Antennas Inc., Barker & Williamson, Amphenol Corporation, MTI Wireless Edge, Cobham plc, AvL Technologies, Inc., Comrod Communications, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Raytheon Company

On the basis of application, the electronic warfare segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SATCOM segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses communication, surveillance, and telemetry segments.

In addition, the military antenna market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2022, Rohde & Schwarz unveiled two new monitoring antennas as a part of its cutting-edge COMINT/CESM military spectrum monitoring solutions at the Eurosatory 2022, in Paris, France. The new antenna provided its clients with COMINT/CESM solutions for spectrum dominance and situational awareness, which can be used to monitor congested RF spectra for spectrum awareness, interference hunting, and measure coverage & occupancy.

The report analyzes these key players in the global military antenna market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Based on platform, the ground segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the airborne segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

