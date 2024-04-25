Bonbon Announces Adoption of OpenPass and Unified ID 2.0 to Empower Publishers on the Open Internet
Partnership will help publishers monetize consensual first-party data while giving consumers control over their information
Bonbon’s adoption of OpenPass and Unified ID 2.0 is bringing transparency to the value exchange for the consumer which is necessary to support a thriving open internet.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonbon today announced its integration of The Trade Desk OpenPass single-sign-on technology with Bonbon’s rewarded login technology to help publishers increase authenticated user registration on Bonbon’s properties. OpenPass is a solution built for the open internet designed to benefit both publishers and consumers.
Publishers that use Bonbon to increase registered sign-ups in exchange for rewards will now be able to log users in with The Trade Desk’s OpenPass as well as monetize those audiences via the identity solution, UID2. As a result, consumers get control over their data and rewards for it, publishers get more consented audience data as well as the revenue it drives, and advertisers gain access to addressable audiences.
The collaboration aims to foster a more open, transparent internet and address the challenges posed by the deprecation of third-party cookies.
By helping publishers leverage consented data from users in exchange for transparent rewards, such as exclusive gifts and donations to causes consumers care about, Bonbon and its integration with The Trade Desk are paving the way for a more privacy-conscious, consent-driven approach to consumer data usage.
The partnership also marks a significant step towards diminishing the grip of big tech on digital advertising. Authenticated, consented first-party data is vital for publishers seeking to monetize their content and compete with the walled gardens.
As a UID2 operator, Bonbon will streamline the onboarding process for publishers, simplifying UID2 management and seamlessly integrating these identifiers into the bidding stream.
“Publishers need to be able to effectively monetize their content through advertising, while still providing a premium experience for consumers,” said Gabe Richman, General Manager, Global Identity and Identity Platforms, The Trade Desk. “Bonbon’s adoption of OpenPass and Unified ID 2.0 is bringing transparency to the value exchange for the consumer which is necessary to support a thriving open internet.”
Echoing this sentiment, Elliott Easterling, CEO of Bonbon, said: "This partnership is a testament to the collective effort required to navigate the challenges of cookie deprecation. It validates the hard work the Bonbon team has invested and aligns with The Trade Desk's commitment to maintaining an equitable and open internet. Together, we are setting new standards for transparency in digital advertising."
About Bonbon:
Bonbon is pioneering a novel and sustainable approach to address the impact of cookie deprecation. We establish a transparent value exchange, enabling consumers to receive rewards for their engagement and data, while ensuring publishers are justly compensated for their content. Our platform enhances consumer engagement through perks for logged-in browsing, enabling full control over personal data. We're also helping publishers build stronger first-party relationships, replacing and expanding lost cookie-based ad revenue. Bonbon combines expertise from ad-tech specialists to privacy proponents to foster a fairer internet ecosystem. Based in Los Angeles, discover more about our journey at bonbon.tech or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About The Trade Desk:
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
