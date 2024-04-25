Firewall As A Service Market is anticipated to surpass US$7.897 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.05%
The firewall as a service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% from US$2.471 billion in 2022 to US$7.897 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the firewall as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.897 billion by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the firewall as a service market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing innovations in cloud technology are increasing their adoption of them worldwide. This growth is projected to increase the risk of cyber-attacks on the cloud servers to maliciously use user's sensitive data like bank details and this all can be avoided using a firewall as a service to protect from unwanted threats. Therefore, growth in cyber threats is predicted to propel the firewall as a service market.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of firewall as a service in the market is the growing end-user industries' reliability on cloud services like communication & technology where all user data is stored in cloud servers and these cloud servers need protection from outside cyber threats that can be provided by the firewall as a service. Hence, growth in these end-user industries is projected to grow the firewall as a service market proportionally.
The firewall as a service market, by service model, is divided into three types- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). These different service models cater to different needs of end-users according to the use case and protect them from any cyber-attacks which propels growth in the firewall as a service market. For instance, the software as a service provides end-users with tools to deploy their software on the cloud server and then protect them from outside cyber-attacks using the firewall as a service.
The firewall as a service market, by deployment model, is divided into three types- public, private, and hybrid. These different deployment models are adopted according to the needs of the enterprise, for instance, the private deployment model allows only the authorized members of the enterprise to access the data on the cloud and protects them from any outside threat or cyber-attacks. Therefore, the different deployment models are expected to boost the firewall as a service market.
The firewall as a service market, by enterprise size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. The different enterprise sizes need different levels of firewalls as a service of protection from outside threats and cyber-attacks. For instance, a large enterprise that has deployed data for employees and customers on the cloud server needs to be protected, and using the firewall as a service can be done and avoid cyber-attacks on the server.
The firewall as a service market, by end-user industry, is divided into five types- BFSI, communication & technology, media & entertainment, retail, and government. The different end-users deploy sensitive data on cloud servers and need protection from cyber threats using the firewall as a service. For instance, the BFSI industry has all the banking details of the user on cloud servers which can be used to do money frauds hence, the need for a firewall as a service is prominent in this industry, and with growth in these end-users, the firewall as a service market is expected to grow.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the firewall as a service market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing demand for security services to protect from cyber-attacks by the different end-user industries with constant growth in them coupled with adoption of cloud services in the region by major enterprises.
These factors are contributing to the rise in the demand for firewalls as a service in the North American region to protect from unwanted cyber-attacks. Also, the laws and regulations made by the governments in the region regarding user data safety are fuelling the firewall as a service market in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the firewall as a service market, such as Cato Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), IBM Corporation, Zscaler, Inc., and IntraSystems (Accscient, LLC).
The market analytics report segments the firewall as a service market using the following criteria:
• By Service Model
o Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
o Platform as a Service (PaaS)
o Software as a Service (SaaS)
• By Deployment Model
o Public
o Private
o Hybrid
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End-User Industry
o BFSI
o Communication and Technology
o Media and Entertainment
o Retail
o Government
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Cato Networks
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
• Juniper Networks, Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
• IBM Corporation
• Zscaler, Inc.
• IntraSystems (Accscient, LLC)
