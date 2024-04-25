Enterprise Metadata Management Market is projected to surpass US$7,609.641 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.34%
The enterprise metadata management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% from US$3,820.731 million in 2022 to US$7,609.641 million by 2029.
The enterprise metadata management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% from US$3,820.731 million in 2022 to US$7,609.641 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the enterprise metadata management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7,609.641 million by 2029.
Enterprise metadata management is crucial for business practices that concentrate on an overview of the metadata in connection with enterprise information resources. Metadata resembles details that specify a variety of characteristics of information resources, enhancing their impact over time. Enterprise metadata comprises of frequency of methods and tools crafted to uncover, locate, categorize, and authenticate metadata.
Enterprise metadata has the capability to enhance the efficiency, creativity, and collaboration among data consumers by allowing a perfect understanding of data resources. Furthermore, enterprise metadata is an important component in the reduction of risks and in demonstrating sturdy data governance.
Growing cloud adoption is the primary driving force behind the enterprise metadata management market growth. The incorporation of cloud services imposes a difficulty in managing metadata. Traditional tools face disruption in handling data spread across different locations. The organization requires a robust enterprise metadata management solution that can handle cloud storage efficiently. These tools help to support data governance for both on-premise and cloud systems, ensuring constant management and availability of data irrespective of its storage area.
Enterprise metadata management is similar to a company catalog it maintains and tracks all data assets that have been stored in the format of files, databases, and reports in the system. This process enables the people of the company can gain access to open the file wherever they need irrespective of location.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, taking the enterprise metadata management market growth.
• For instance, in December 2023 Rescale introduced a metadata management solution this new solution is similar to an organization catalog, where it consists of every data resource that is tracked and stored safely at one location. Rescales metadata management tool enables the company users to find the relevant information they need quickly and its easy to access.
The enterprise metadata management market, based on metadata type is segmented into three categories namely business metadata, technical metadata, and semantic metadata. Technical metadata is expected to account for the major share of the enterprise metadata management market. Technical metadata is preferred because of its foundational values towards data management in a system as this metadata explains the basics of data physical properties like data format and size of the data which enables the systems to retrieve and make use of data.
The enterprise metadata management market, based on the deployment model is segmented into two categories namely on-premises and cloud. On-premises is expected to account for the major share of the enterprise metadata management market. the on-premise deployment helps in better control and high security with respective data which is the better solution for crucial and important data’ s storage alternatives in the organization.
The enterprise metadata management market, based on the enterprise size is segmented into three small, medium, and large. Large is expected to account for the major share of the enterprise metadata management market. large enterprises comprise of large data pool in and around the organization to handle large volumes of data along with various departments, maintaining data integrity and easy accessibility.
The enterprise metadata management market, based on the end-user industry is segmented into seven categories namely communication and technology, BFSI, media & entertainment, retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and others. Communication and technology and BFSI are expected to account for the major share of the enterprise metadata management market. the above-mentioned industry end–users rely on data-driven decisions where enterprise metadata management enables them to handle large volumes of data consisting of customer information.
Based on geography, the market for the enterprise metadata management market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for enterprise metadata management solutions in various industries, including communication and technology, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. This demand is being driven by these nations due to the enhanced adoption of cloud technology and cloud-based security solutions to safeguard trillions of data around the globe which drives the market for enterprise metadata management market.
The research includes coverage of Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, Infosys, Oracle, TIBCO Software Inc., and Tech Mahindra are significant market players in the enterprise metadata management market.
The market analytics report segments the enterprise metadata management market as follows:
• By Metadata Type
o Business Metadata
o Technical Metadata
o Semantic Metadata
• By Deployment Model
o On-Premises
o Cloud
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End – User Industry
o Communication and Technology
o BFSI
o Media & Entertainment
o Retail
o Transportation and Logistics
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Wipro
• Cognizant
• TCS
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• IBM
• Infosys
• Oracle
• TIBCO Software Inc.
• Tech Mahindra
