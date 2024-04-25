Electric Ships Market Size is Expected to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2032 | ABB, HOLLAND SHIPYARDS GROUP, KONGSBERG

electric ships industry

There is a rise in the adoption of advanced electric ferry technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly marine transport

The growth of the global electric ship market is driven by factors such as environmental regulations, an increase in demand for high efficiency and less life cycle cost ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $23.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032. Electric ships are water-based vessels that utilize electric motors, eliminating the need for conventional combustion engines and resulting in zero emissions. This makes them a highly sustainable option for urban transportation. In addition to their eco-friendly nature, electric ferries provide several distinct advantages over conventional ferries, which includes cost-effectiveness, reduced noise and vibration, enhanced efficiency, improved passenger experience, and lower maintenance requirements.

Electric ships are vessels that primarily use an electric drive system for propulsion, relying on electricity for power generation instead of traditional fossil fuel engines. These ships operate their propulsion systems, machinery, and onboard systems using electrical energy. The increasing focus on climate change and environmental pollution has led to a rising demand for cleaner transportation options. Electric ships have a positive environmental impact by reducing fuel consumption and oil emissions. Moreover, their compact design requires less space, allowing for increased load capacity. In addition, electric ships offer lower life cycle costs due to less fuel consumption and maintenance expenses.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global electric ships market include Leclanché SA, Siemens, Wartsila, ECHANDIA AB, KONGSBERG, ABB, Corvus Energy, HOLLAND SHIPYARDS GROUP, Brodrene Aa, and Norwegian Electric Systems. The companies are adopting strategies such as agreement, product development, partnership, contract, and others to improve their market positioning.

There is a rise in the adoption of advanced electric ferry technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly marine transport. Moreover, Dubai authorities plan to explore innovative and eco-friendly transportation options to enhance the city's infrastructure and sustainability efforts. For instance, in October 2022, Artemis Technologies, a UK-based company reportedly engaged in discussions with Dubai authorities to introduce high-speed electric ferries in the region. The company aims to leverage its expertise in electric propulsion systems and fast-charging technology to deliver efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. The proposed electric ferries would offer high-speed capabilities, potentially revolutionizing marine transport in Dubai. The use of electric propulsion systems would ensure zero-emission operations, reducing environmental impact and improving air quality in the region. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the Electric Ships Market in the region.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global electric ships market is segmented into system, propulsion type, and mode of operation. Depending on propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into hybrid and fully electric. According to mode of operation, it is divided into non-autonomous and autonomous. By system, the industry is classified into power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and power generation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The industry report provides a thorough analysis of the regional aspect, encompassing Europe, LAMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The study focuses on evaluating the performance of the sector in key countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, along with other regions within Asia-Pacific and Europe. In addition, the analysis extends to include Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East within the LAMEA section.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The report incorporates a comprehensive competitive analysis that highlights prominent market players, their company profiles, and the strategies they employ to sustain their competitiveness in the market. These tactics encompass acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and the introduction of innovative products.

To conclude, the electric ships industry is poised for substantial growth, driven by environmental considerations, advancements in technology, and changes in market dynamics. While challenges such as high initial costs and insufficient infrastructure exist, there are abundant opportunities for industry participants willing to innovate, collaborate, and capitalize on emerging trends. As the ships sector shifts toward sustainability, electric vessels are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping marine transportation's future.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion type, the fully electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By system, the power distribution segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

